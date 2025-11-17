ACCP Position Statement: "Risks and Benefits for Sirolimus in Aging Prevention"

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) published a recent Position Paper entitled "Risks and Benefits for Sirolimus in Aging Prevention " . There is keen interest among the general population in preventing aging and age-related infirmities. Sirolimus is approved for preventing organ rejection in kidney transplant patients, has immune-modulating and growth-inhibitory properties and is one of the therapies currently being used off-label for this purpose. Despite its increasing use, there remains a lack of formal guidance such as a policy statement or position paper regarding the appropriate dosing and administration of sirolimus for aging prevention. In response, the American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) strongly recommends that clinicians prescribing sirolimus evaluate the potential benefits and risks when considering sirolimus for off-label use in aging prevention, ensuring patients understand that such prescriptions lack any regulatory approval and rigorous supporting evidence. Healthcare providers are also encouraged to inform patients of the available clinical evidence and ongoing clinical trials in age-related conditions to build a stronger foundation of safety, efficacy and optimal dosing for sirolimus in aging prevention.

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

