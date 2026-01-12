Accredant Capital Advises Segue Sustainable Infrastructure on Sale of Community Solar Portfolio to Radial Power

NextPower Capital Announces Rebrand to Accredant Capital

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accredant Capital is pleased to announce it has advised Segue Sustainable Infrastructure ("Segue") on the sale of a development-complete community solar portfolio in Illinois to Radial Power. The projects, developed by Carson Power, a development partner of Segue, are positioned to deliver clean energy to communities across Illinois.

The transaction reflects the continued strength of the community solar market and demonstrates Segue's successful strategy of capitalizing and de-risking development-stage renewable energy projects to create value for its partners.

Accredant Capital served as Segue's exclusive sell-side financial advisor, running the process that resulted in the partnership with Radial and providing advisory, structuring, due diligence, and negotiation support throughout the transaction process.

NextPower Capital Rebrands to Accredant Capital

Effective January 1, 2026, NextPower Capital officially became Accredant Capital. The rebrand reflects the firm's continued growth and its commitment to delivering accretive solutions for clients. The team, leadership, and service offerings remain unchanged.

Accredant Capital continues to operate as a specialized clean energy investment bank focused on capital raises, M&A advisory, and strategic consulting services across North America. The firm's senior investment bankers leverage extensive industry expertise and proprietary technology to serve renewable energy developers and investors across utility-scale, community solar, commercial, and residential projects.

About Segue Sustainable Infrastructure

Founded in 2021, Segue Sustainable Infrastructure is a specialized investor in renewable energy power plants, energy storage projects, and supporting infrastructure. Unlike traditional capital providers focused on shovel-ready or operating assets, Segue concentrates on the development stage, partnering with experienced developers to capitalize, de-risk, optimize, and monetize projects. Since its inception, Segue's partnerships have monetized 3.4 GW of assets across 40 projects and 23 transactions. Segue operates across the United States and Canada, investing in utility-scale, community solar, and distributed-scale projects with clear intrinsic value. For more information, visit segueinfra.com.

About Accredant Capital

Founded in 2016 as NextPower Capital, Accredant Capital is a clean energy investment bank focused on capital raises, M&A, and advisory services across North America. The firm specializes in structuring tax-equity and debt transactions across utility-scale, community, commercial, and residential renewable energy projects. With a unique model where senior investment bankers lead every transaction supported by proprietary technology, Accredant Capital has completed over 50 client engagements. The firm's managing partners bring over 70 years of combined energy finance experience. For more information, visit accredant.com.

Securities-related work performed through licensed securities agents of Burch & Company, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Accredant Capital LLC