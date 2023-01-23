Accredas Investments, Under the Management of Aldy Damian Announce Multiple Retail Property Acquisitions Totaling Over $65M

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- having just closed its latest retail property Dicks Sporting Goods in Topeka KS, in association with Hanley Investments (strategically adjacent to Home Depot) have now secured the following transactions over the past twelve months. Earlier this year the disposition of Walgreens in Gilbert, AZ, the acquisition of Bridgestone, Tires Plus (Costco Out-lot) in WI, the acquisition of Firestone Complete Auto Care (strategically located off Interstate 35) in Lenexa, KS, (Multiple financial transactions supplied by Max Benjamin Partners) The disposition of Bank of The West, sale and lease to Blue Credit Union in Superior, CO (Target out-parcel) and the premier corner in Appleton, WI of Fleet Farm one of the most known and respected big box stores in the Mid-West, in association with CBRE and Walker & Dunlop. Fleet Farm Group who is currently owned by the multi-billion dollar investment banking firm, KKR Investments are undergoing an expansion of stores including the recently opened Hastings, MN location. Accredas investments, (various family offices managed by Aldy Damian) is very pleased with the Fleet Farm Group, Appleton, WI acquisition coming off the sale of Chandler Medical Plaza, (Chandler, AZ in association with Newmark) featuring Banner Health as the strategic anchor tenant. More strategic business to come, including the disposition of Walgreens, Denver MSA (walgreensdenver.com).

Walgreens Denver, CO Fleet Farm

Accredas investment's is a commercial property investment and development real estate company specializing in Core and Core plus properties targeting Class A properties and value-add commercial properties to serve their clients. CEO and head of operations, Aldy Damian is a 30-year real estate executive transacting in excess of one million square feet of investment property. 310-717-6932 ph. [email protected]

