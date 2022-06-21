Accredited by the Academy Awards® Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022 Award Ceremony George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) Goes to "Warsha" by Dania Bdeir
Jun 21, 2022, 08:47 ET
The winners for the Official Competition supported by Sony, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition, and Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia have been announced
SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), Asia's one of the largest international short film festival and officially accredited by the Academy Awards® held Award Ceremony and 9 awards were announced and awarded.
Selected from more than 5,000 films from home and abroad, is "Warsha" (Lebanon / France) directed by Dania Bdeir was selected for the Grand Prix (George Lucas Award).
The official competition supported by Sony (International, Asia International, Japan), Non-Fiction Competition, and Animation Competition's winners have also been announced.
"I'm surprised at the improvement from the Japanese film categories. Themes, social awareness, director's skill, etc... I think the audience noticed as well" Judge of Japan Competition: Eiji Okuda), "While having the specific uniqueness of that country, I think that all of them made me feel that we are not alone in this world full of violence and loneliness" (Judge of Asia Competition : Pascal Fall), "There were films that could be done because it was a short film but none of them were compromising because it was a short film."(International Competition judge: Hyunri).
This year's official competition supported by Sony, and the award results of each category are announced below.
Each award-winning film will be streaming at the Grand Theater, the online venue for the festival, until June 30th (Thursday). https://www.shortshortsonline.org/
Grand Prix "George Lucas Award"
Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award
Warsha by Dania Bdeir
Asia International Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
Moshari by Nuhash Humayun
Japan Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
THE LIMIT Taxi Girl by Masaya Yoshida
Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award
Nuisance Bear by Jack Weisman & Gabriela Osio Vanden
Animation Competition Best Short Award
Airborne by Andrzej Jobczyk
Cinematic Tokyo Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
Tokyo Rain by Michel Wild & Robert Schneider Switzerland
Smartphone Movie Program supported by Sony's Xperia Winner
EYES by Olga Azhnakina
HOPPY HAPPY AWARD
A Strand of Regret by Hisato Michigami
