Accredited by the Academy Awards® Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022 Award Ceremony George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) Goes to "Warsha" by Dania Bdeir

News provided by

Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Jun 21, 2022, 08:47 ET

The winners for the Official Competition supported by Sony, Non-Fiction Competition, Animation Competition, and Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony's Xperia have been announced

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), Asia's one of the largest international short film festival and officially accredited by the Academy Awards® held Award Ceremony and 9 awards were announced and awarded.

Selected from more than 5,000 films from home and abroad, is "Warsha" (Lebanon / France) directed by Dania Bdeir was selected for the Grand Prix (George Lucas Award).

Continue Reading
Announced Awards winners.
Announced Awards winners.
Trophies.
Trophies.

The official competition supported by Sony (International, Asia International, Japan), Non-Fiction Competition, and Animation Competition's winners have also been announced.

"I'm surprised at the improvement from the Japanese film categories. Themes, social awareness, director's skill, etc... I think the audience noticed as well" Judge of Japan Competition: Eiji Okuda), "While having the specific uniqueness of that country, I think that all of them made me feel that we are not alone in this world full of violence and loneliness" (Judge of Asia Competition : Pascal Fall), "There were films that could be done because it was a short film but none of them were compromising because it was a short film."(International Competition judge: Hyunri).

This year's official competition supported by Sony, and the award results of each category are announced below.

Each award-winning film will be streaming at the Grand Theater, the online venue for the festival, until June 30th (Thursday).  https://www.shortshortsonline.org/

Grand Prix "George Lucas Award"
Official Competition supported by Sony International Competition Best Short Award
Warsha by Dania Bdeir

Asia International Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
Moshari by Nuhash Humayun

Japan Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
THE LIMIT Taxi Girl by Masaya Yoshida

Non-Fiction Competition Best Short Award
Nuisance Bear by Jack Weisman & Gabriela Osio Vanden

Animation Competition Best Short Award
Airborne by Andrzej Jobczyk

Cinematic Tokyo Competition Best Short Award / Governor of Tokyo Award
Tokyo Rain by Michel Wild & Robert Schneider Switzerland

Smartphone Movie Program supported by Sony's Xperia Winner
EYES by Olga Azhnakina

HOPPY HAPPY AWARD
A Strand of Regret by Hisato Michigami

Media Contact:
Fuyumi Tanaka
0354748201
[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival

Also from this source

As the Only International Advertising Film Competition in Japan,...

Global Spotlight Award 2022 Nominees of Academy Awards®...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics