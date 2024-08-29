Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges honors UTI-Sacramento Campus

The campus is one of only 19 schools accredited by ACCSC to earn the highest "School of Excellence" award in the 2023-2024 accrediting period

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc., today announced that UTI-Sacramento (Calif.) has been named a School of Excellence by their accrediting body, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

UTI Sacramento Campus

The School of Excellence Award is the highest institutional distinction awarded by the ACCSC. It celebrates accredited member institutions for their steadfast adherence to ACCSC's rigorous accreditation standards and outstanding record of student accomplishment.

UTI-Sacramento Campus President Tess Dubois-Carey shared, "I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of the UTI-Sacramento team. Receiving ACCSC School of Excellence recognition for the second time is a testament to this team's long-standing commitment to educational excellence."

According to ACCSC Executive Director Dr. Michale McComis, "The School of Excellence Award highlights a school's efforts and its success in offering high-quality education that benefits students—it is a distinction that a school earns through meeting and exceeding accreditation standards of best practice. UTI has demonstrated its commitment to equip students with in-demand skills and an opportunity to excel in the workforce."

UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz shared, "At UTI, we are focused on delivering a quality education, as recognized by our accreditor. We are committed to helping prepare our students for future careers in the in-demand fields of transportation, skilled trades, and the energy sector and helping meet the needs of employers in these fields."

UTI-Sacramento opened in October 2005. The 117,000-square-foot campus awards an Associate in Occupational Studies in Automotive Technology II, Automotive & Diesel Technology II, and a diploma in Diesel Technology II and Welding Technology. Pending regulatory approvals, the campus will add a diploma in HVACR.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes ACCSC as the designated accrediting body for 575 post-secondary, trade, and technical schools that serve more than 150,000 students nationwide in a variety of vocational programs each year. Out of 575 schools accredited by the ACCSC, only 19 schools earned the highest "School of Excellence" award in the 2023-2024 accrediting period.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About ACCSC

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org, @ACCSCAccredits, and facebook.com/accscaccreditation.

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

480.710.6843

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.