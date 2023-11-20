Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges Recognizes Universal Technical Institute, Concorde Career College Campuses for Quality Education and Student Achievement

UTI-Long Beach Named School of Distinction; UTI-Exton, Concorde Career College campuses in San Antonio and Orlando Named Schools of Excellence
PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc., a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, today announced that four campuses across its two divisions were recently honored by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) for quality education and student achievement. ACCSC is the accrediting body for career, vocational, trade and technical education schools and programs in the United States.
Universal Technical Institute-Long Beach was named a 2022-2023 School of Distinction for its commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation and delivering quality education programs to students.
"These awards are a testament to how our UTI and Concorde teams are training our students for careers across multiple industries in in-demand fields. On behalf of everyone at Universal Technical Institute, Inc., I congratulate these campus presidents, faculty and staff members for their exceptional work and achievement," said Jerome Grant, CEO, Universal Technical Institute Inc.
UTI and Concorde campuses work closely with ACCSC, their program managers, faculty and staff to provide students with valuable classroom and lab experiences to help equip them with the skills necessary to pursue jobs in in-demand professions. Counselors and career services team members also support UTI and Concorde students with resume writing, job interview skills training, and introductions to potential employers through job fairs and events.
About UTI and Concorde Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.
Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article