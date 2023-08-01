Accrete Awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

News provided by

Accrete

01 Aug, 2023, 08:57 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI, a leading dual-use AI software company, announced today that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government. The company will deliver a transformative enterprise solution powered by Argus™, Accrete's dual-use anomaly detection AI Agent. 

"We're happy to streamline and expand the procurement options for the defense and intelligence community in order to bring innovation in AI at the speed of light to the U.S. Government.," said Jim Gill, Chief Operating Officer, Accrete AI. "The AI arms race is moving quickly and the government needs to access innovative technologies, especially AI, faster and easier than ever before. The GSA MAS contract will help bring Argus into the right hands at the speed of relevance."

The base period of performance begins on 07/14/2023 and ends on 07/13/2028, with potential of three (5) year options to follow.

SIN

Description

Large Category

Subcategory

54151S

Information Technology
Professional Services

Information Technology

IT Services

511210

Software Licenses

Information Technology

IT Software

54151

Software Maintenance

Services

Information Technology

IT Software

54151ECOM

Electronic Commerce and
Subscription Services

Information Technology

Electronic
Commerce

Argus will ultimately reshape the U.S. Government's posture in the open-source information battlespace, facilitating cross-agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds for tens of thousands of analysts.

About Accrete AI
Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Analytical AI agents are AI software that learn from domain specific human expertise, perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of human experts, and generate predictive insight beyond human capacity, enabling enterprise customers to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

Contact: [email protected]
Company: Accrete
Phone: (415) 640-1230
Web: www.accrete.ai

SOURCE Accrete

Also from this source

Transformative Dual-Use Enterprise AI Software Company Accrete Names Board Advisor Jim Gill as Chief Revenue Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.