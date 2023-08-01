Accrete Awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI , a leading dual-use AI software company, announced today that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the General Services Administration (GSA), the centralized procurement arm of the federal government. The company will deliver a transformative enterprise solution powered by Argus ™, Accrete's dual-use anomaly detection AI Agent.

"We're happy to streamline and expand the procurement options for the defense and intelligence community in order to bring innovation in AI at the speed of light to the U.S. Government.," said Jim Gill, Chief Operating Officer, Accrete AI. "The AI arms race is moving quickly and the government needs to access innovative technologies, especially AI, faster and easier than ever before. The GSA MAS contract will help bring Argus into the right hands at the speed of relevance."

The base period of performance begins on 07/14/2023 and ends on 07/13/2028, with potential of three (5) year options to follow.

SIN Description Large Category Subcategory 54151S Information Technology

Professional Services Information Technology IT Services 511210 Software Licenses Information Technology IT Software 54151 Software Maintenance Services Information Technology IT Software 54151ECOM Electronic Commerce and

Subscription Services Information Technology Electronic

Commerce

Argus will ultimately reshape the U.S. Government's posture in the open-source information battlespace, facilitating cross-agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds for tens of thousands of analysts.

About Accrete AI

Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Analytical AI agents are AI software that learn from domain specific human expertise, perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of human experts, and generate predictive insight beyond human capacity, enabling enterprise customers to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

