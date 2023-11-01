Accrete Deemed "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI, a leading dual-use AI software company, today announced that it has been given "Awardable" status by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Government users can now find Argus Supply Chain and Argus Social among the awardable solutions at tradewindAI.com.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the flagship offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

The company will deliver a transformative enterprise solution powered by Argus™, Accrete's dual-use anomaly detection AI Agent. Accrete's AI solutions are used by a wide range of businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and government agencies.

"Expanding procurement options for the defense and intelligence community will undoubtedly incentivize continued adoption of AI Agents in the sector," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder and CEO, Accrete AI. "Accrete is honored to receive the Tradewinds designation of 'Awardable' status. This recognition will help bridge the procurement gap and rapidly connect our AI technology to a broad range of government users."

Accrete's product demonstration videos, Argus Supply Chain for Tradewinds and Argus Social for Tradewinds, present actual use cases in which the company describes how Argus Supply Chain identifies foreign government influence on the U.S. supply chain, and how Argus Social helps fight disinformation and foreign propaganda campaigns. Accrete was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Funding is available via Other Transaction Agreements, purchase order cooperative agreements, procurement contracts, and other award mechanisms. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Accrete: Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Analytical AI agents are AI software that learn from domain specific human expertise, perform analytical work that would otherwise require an army of human experts, and generate predictive insight beyond human capacity, enabling enterprise customers to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

Argus facilitates cross agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds for tens of thousands of analysts.

For more information or media requests, contact:
Ariane Wolff, Warner Communications, [email protected]

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace: The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

For more information or media requests, contact:
Sana Hoda, [email protected]

