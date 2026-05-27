Accrete Health Partners Invests in REVELOHEALTH® to Strengthen Contract Performance and Reimbursement Accuracy

Bon Secours Mercy Health to deploy REVELOHEALTH's iCALIBRATE™ platform across its physician network

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REVELOHEALTH, a leading healthcare information technology company focused on contract integrity and claims repricing, today announced a strategic investment from Accrete Health Partners, the digital venture arm of Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH). The investment reflects a shared focus on improving contract performance and reimbursement accuracy across health systems, provider groups and payer relationships. This investment adds Accrete Health Partners alongside the existing syndicate led by Sante Ventures.

ReveloHealth will use the investment to expand its iCALIBRATE platform and accelerate deployments nationwide. iCALIBRATE integrates payer contract terms, claims data and reimbursement logic to identify discrepancies early, before they impact financial outcomes.

"This investment reflects strong alignment between operational need and innovation," said Sam Civello, CEO of ReveloHealth. "Health systems and provider groups need greater visibility into whether they are being paid accurately and in accordance with their contracts. iCALIBRATE helps surface issues earlier and enables teams to take action with greater confidence."

As part of the partnership, Bon Secours Mercy Health is deploying iCALIBRATE across its physician network to support a more standardized approach to contract validation and revenue integrity.

"For our physicians and medical group teams, having clear visibility into how contracts are performing is critical to sustaining access, stability, and operational consistency," said Staci Lucius, president of Bon Secours Mercy Health Medical Group, Urgent Care and Employer Services. "This deployment supports a more standardized approach to contract validation, helping our teams identify issues earlier and manage reimbursement with greater clarity and confidence."

Jason Szczuka, president of Accrete Health Partners and chief digital officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health, will join ReveloHealth's board of directors.

"ReveloHealth represents the type of health system‑aligned innovation we look to support through Accrete Health Partners," said Szczuka. "This partnership goes beyond investment and allows us to collaborate closely to scale a solution with meaningful financial and operational impact."

ReveloHealth plans to continue investing in platform innovation, team growth and partnerships with health systems and provider groups seeking greater control over reimbursement and contract performance.

About ReveloHealth

ReveloHealth is a healthcare technology company focused on contract integrity, claims repricing, and revenue optimization. Its solutions are designed to bring transparency to payer-provider relationships by ensuring claims are adjudicated in accordance with negotiated terms. Through its iCALIBRATE platform and deep expertise in managed care and revenue cycle operations, ReveloHealth enables health systems and providers to identify discrepancies, reduce revenue leakage, and improve financial performance. Learn more at revelohealth.net.

About Accrete Health Partners

Accrete Health Partners is the strategic digital venture arm of Bon Secours Mercy Health, dedicated to accelerating change that is scaled across the health system. Accrete partners with and invests in leading-edge technology companies that make healthcare simpler and more effective for patients, providers and health systems. By innovating and co-developing solutions that deliver measurable impact, Accrete transforms care delivery and creates sustainable value for the communities our health system serves. Learn more at accretedigital.com.

About Bon Secours Mercy Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health (BSMH) is a global, Catholic healthcare enterprise operating across care delivery and healthcare services. One of the largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country, BSMH combines mission-driven care delivery with deep operating expertise across health system performance, value-based care and clinical operations.

Serving more than 14 million patients annually across 47 hospitals and more than 1,200 care sites, BSMH is an integrated health system encompassing hospitals, medical practices and a growing portfolio of companies. These companies deliver advisory and technology-enabled services to address complex clinical, operational, data and financial challenges. Together, BSMH and its portfolio companies support improved outcomes, expanded access and long-term sustainability at more than 35,000 sites globally, extending the ministry's impact beyond its owned hospitals and communities.

Rooted in the compassionate ministry of Jesus, BSMH is committed to improving health and well-being and bringing good help to those most in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Through significant community benefit investment and global outreach initiatives, BSMH advances access to care and addresses the social and economic factors that influence health and dignity worldwide.

For more information, visit bsmhealth.org and follow Bon Secours Mercy Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE REVELOHEALTH