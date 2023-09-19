Accrete Wins 2023 AI TechAward for Big Data AI Solution

News provided by

Accrete

19 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI, a leading dual-use AI software company, is excited to announce that Argus Supply Chain, Accrete's AI agent for open source anomaly detection, has won a 2023 AI TechAward in the Big Data AI category. The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries.

Continue Reading
Accrete AI, a leading dual-use AI software company, is excited to announce that Argus Supply Chain, Accrete’s AI agent for open source anomaly detection, has won a 2023 AI TechAward in the Big Data AI category. The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries. Learn more at www.accrete.ai
Accrete AI, a leading dual-use AI software company, is excited to announce that Argus Supply Chain, Accrete’s AI agent for open source anomaly detection, has won a 2023 AI TechAward in the Big Data AI category. The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries. Learn more at www.accrete.ai

Argus facilitates cross-agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data, including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds for tens of thousands of analysts.

"Argus Supply Chain is a great example of the newest AI and Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Argus Supply Chain's win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference & the 2023 AI TechAwards.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, machine learning & data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

Accrete will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

About Accrete AI
Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Accrete's AI agents perform analytical work that would otherwise require teams of human experts by autonomously constructing knowledge graphs that facilitate domain-specific reasoning, insight generation, and decision automation. Accrete's customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and Fortune 500 companies in industries such as media and entertainment and consumer goods. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

Contact: [email protected]
Company: Accrete
Phone: (415) 640-1230
Web: www.accrete.ai

SOURCE Accrete

Also from this source

U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Awards Accrete Contract for AI Agent Argus to Detect Disinformation Threats from Social Media

Former Renaissance Technologies COO Jim Rowen Joins Accrete's Advisory Board

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.