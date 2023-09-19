Accrete Wins 2023 AI TechAward for Big Data AI Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete AI , a leading dual-use AI software company, is excited to announce that Argus Supply Chain , Accrete's AI agent for open source anomaly detection, has won a 2023 AI TechAward in the Big Data AI category. The AI TechAwards celebrate technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI, Machine Learning & Data Science industries.

Argus facilitates cross-agency communication, eliminating redundant tasks, boosting the analytical efficiency of petabytes of internal and external data, including social media, and reducing time to insight from weeks and months to seconds for tens of thousands of analysts.

"Argus Supply Chain is a great example of the newest AI and Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Argus Supply Chain's win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference & the 2023 AI TechAwards.

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, machine learning & data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

Accrete will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

About Accrete AI

Accrete AI, founded in 2017, delivers configurable, reliable, and accurate dual-use Analytical AI Agents to both government and commercial customers. Accrete's AI agents perform analytical work that would otherwise require teams of human experts by autonomously constructing knowledge graphs that facilitate domain-specific reasoning, insight generation, and decision automation. Accrete's customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and Fortune 500 companies in industries such as media and entertainment and consumer goods. Accrete is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va., and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai .

