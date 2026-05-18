Accro Bioscience Announces $50 Million Series C Financing Led by OrbiMed to Advance Clinical Pipeline for Immune Mediated Diseases

F inancing led by OrbiMed with participation from TCGX, LAV, Cenova Capital and existing investors SCGC and Oriza

Proceeds will advance multi-asset pipeline including AC-101, a leading RIPK2 inhibitor for Ulcerative Colitis

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience Inc. ("Accro Bioscience"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics that target molecular mechanisms of regulatory cell death for immune mediated diseases, announced the closing of its $50 million Series C financing. The round was led by OrbiMed, with participation from TCG Crossover ("TCGX"), LAV, Cenova Capital, and existing investors Shenzhen Capital Group ("SCGC") and Oriza Holdings ("Oriza").

Proceeds from the financing will fund the Phase IIb clinical trial of AC-101, a leading RIPK2 inhibitor, for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC), and other novel therapeutic candidates for I&I diseases.

Dr. Xiaohu (Jason) Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Accro Bioscience, said: "We at Accro Bioscience are focused on our mission of delivering innovative oral treatments for the millions of patients living with immune mediated diseases. I'm grateful to our investors who share our vision and have supported us continuously."

Steven Wang, Ph.D., CFA, Partner at OrbiMed, said: "We are highly impressed by Accro Bioscience's innovative pipeline. The team's scientific acumen and track record of strong execution were instrumental in our decision to invest. OrbiMed is excited to partner with Accro to accelerate their global clinical development."

About AC-101

AC-101 is a novel, selective RIPK2 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC). Receptor interacting protein kinase 2 (RIPK2) is a key mediator in the NOD signaling pathway, and dysregulation of NOD/RIPK2 is implicated in several inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. AC-101 was developed from Accro Bioscience's proprietary drug discovery platform targeting regulatory cell death and inflammation. AC-101 has completed Phase I studies in healthy volunteers in Australia and China, demonstrating a favorable safety and PK/PD profile. A Phase Ib/IIa proof-of-concept study in Chinese patients with moderate-to-severe UC has been completed. The Company has received the IND clearance from U.S. FDA for a Phase II clinical trial.

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, by targeting molecular mechanisms of regulatory cell death. The company's robust pipeline of first- and best-in-class compounds offers the potential for innovative, paradigm-shifting therapies.

For more information, please visit www.accropeutics.com.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $19 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 130 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets.

For more information, please visit www.orbimed.com.

SOURCE Accro Bioscience Inc.