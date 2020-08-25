AccrueMe™ to Provide $100 Million in Funding to Successful Amazon Sellers

PEAR RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccrueMe™ announced today its commitment to providing a total of $100 million in growth capital to Sellers who have at least six months of profitability on Amazon. Unlike any other type of financing available today, AccrueMe doubles a Seller's capital with no interest payments, no monthly payments, no personal guarantees, and no loss of ownership in the Seller's business. In return, AccrueMe receives a temporary, small percentage of the Seller's profits.

"Our finance model is unique in that Sellers receive capital to grow their business risk-free and without the worry of making payments even during months with lower sales. Instead of giving them a loan like a bank would, we invest money directly into their business while asking for no monthly payments and no permanent business ownership," said Donald Henig, co-founder of AccrueMe. "We only make money when the business makes a profit, and that's by earning a percentage that is representative of half of what we've invested, so the Seller always benefits."

Funding without liabilities or debts can free Amazon Sellers to focus on growing their business. With double the capital, which is typically four times the funding any traditional lender would provide, Sellers can purchase products with higher margins, have less competition in the marketplace, and have the strength to capitalize on a greater rate of buying opportunities. And with no payments required, Sellers benefit from constant reinvestment of the growth funds and the ability to grow faster than on their own or with a loan.

"This type of financing has never been done before. We want to help Amazon Sellers grow larger and more profitable at a quicker pace while also being financially responsible. In return, our company shares in a small percentage of the profits, but only temporarily – only for as long as the Seller wants to use our capital to grow," said Samuel Kotch, co-founder of AccrueMe. "We have the power to disrupt how financing will be done in the future."

Sellers interested in learning more can use the AccrueMe™ Calculator to see how growth capital could benefit their business' profitability. AccrueMe is an example of a company that is focused on serving the growing number of Amazon Sellers. Like other service providers, such as Amazon Sellers Lawyer, AccrueMe is part of a budding industry dedicated to supporting e-commerce businesses.

About AccrueMe LLC:

AccrueMe™ is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in NYC offering unique growth capital to Amazon Sellers with no required payments and no loss of ownership. The model was tested over the past 12 months and is now backed with $100,000,000 to invest in successful Sellers. AccrueMe invests in the Seller on a temporary basis and doesn't receive any permanent ownership. Interested Sellers can access tools to customize strategies and get funded at AccrueMe.com.

Contact:

Samuel Kotch

AccrueMe

[email protected]

845-596-5418

SOURCE AccrueMe

Related Links

http://accrueme.com/

