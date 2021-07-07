Accruent Academy Unveils New Training Model for Lucernex and Maintenance Connection Customers

"At Accruent, we are driven by a desire to help our customers better manage their facilities and assets," explains David Mitzenmacher, Chief Customer Officer, Accruent. "This new training model will help our customers maximize user adoption and efficiency, thereby ensuring that their organization gets the highest value out of their Accruent solutions."

In the new model, a set of training licenses will be provided to all existing and new Accruent customer accounts. These training licenses will give users access to all standard and required product training for their software, which will be housed in the new Accruent Academy Online Learning Center. Among other features, the updated learning center will allow customers to:

Use enhanced search to easily find the training courses they need.

Use reporting and dashboard features for clear data insights.

Use improved navigation to find and start their training quickly.

Follow various learning paths based on role and individual needs.

Customers will also be able to purchase additional training user licenses or add-on in depth or custom training solutions for an additional cost.

Learn more in our upcoming product-specific webinars for Lucernex and Maintenance Connection.

Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide in markets including retail, manufacturing, corporate facilities and real estate, healthcare, higher education, public sector, utilities, and telecommunications, providing comprehensive software solutions for the built environment.

