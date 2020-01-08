Accruent and Attainia Partner to Empower Better Medical Equipment Lifecycle Decisions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the leading provider of healthcare technology (HTM) and facilities management (HFM) and Attainia, a widely-used solution for medical capital equipment planning and replacement, announced today that they have partnered to help healthcare delivery organizations manage their full asset lifecycles and facilitate incremental cost reductions, allowing for improved quality of patient care.

According to a recent Becker's Hospital CFO Report, U.S. hospitals are failing to realize up to $15 billion in annual Medical Equipment Lifecycle (MELC) savings due to "lack of accurate information, internal resources, bandwidth and specialized expertise." The combination of Accruent and Attainia delivers accurate information to aid in all MELC phases and increase confidence in capital planning decisions.

In order to truly know and reduce the total cost of asset ownership, organizations must implement full asset lifecycle management – from pre-assessment through acquisition and support to final disposition. Informed purchasing decisions based on total visibility of organizational needs, can further reduce the total cost of ownership of assets and positively impact organizational bottom lines. In addition, using objective data to create multi-year strategic capital replacement plans increases the ability to negotiate discounts and improves outcomes from construction and facility renovation projects.

Hospital systems struggle with complete equipment lifecycle management challenges across healthcare technology and facilities management departments. The partnership between Accruent and Attainia brings together two of the most powerful tools available to identify additional cost-saving opportunities for HTM and HFM professionals.

Effective medical equipment lifecycle management tools help healthcare organizations:

Improve patient care through streamlined processes, efficiencies and cost reduction

Quickly generate and update accurate equipment budgets

Collaborate and centralize capital equipment decision processes

Reduce expensive change orders and project completion delays

Prioritize, forecast and control capital expenditures for immediate and long-term budgets

The combination of Accruent and Attainia delivers these benefits by providing:

A standardized equipment catalog with more than 63,000 SKUs for medical furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) that improves asset data integrity, reduces complexity and streamlines project creation

Tools for collaboration on equipment planning and approval workflows to ensure that these processes are efficient and predictable with minimal deviations, which dramatically reduces the number of change orders

A single, consolidated, real-time view of all capital equipment spend, comparisons of planned and actual spend, and breakdowns of strategic and routine system-wide spend which enables cross-organizational strategic planning, resulting in larger purchasing discounts

Aggregated analytics that facilitate data-driven planning to help reduce the total cost of equipment ownership

"The Accruent and Attainia partnership will dramatically impact the way our healthcare clients and future prospects manage their capital equipment," said DJ Chhabra, Attainia CEO and chairman of the board. "Each company has a leading market position with healthcare planning solutions, and the synergy of our products will allow us to provide integrated data insights and an improved client experience in the planning and management of capital equipment. I'm very excited about how this partnership will enhance both organizations' solutions and deliver improved outcomes for our healthcare clients."

Currently, Accruent serves more than 55 percent of U.S. hospitals, providing capital planning, healthcare technology management, and facilities management software and services. Attainia provides capital equipment planning and replacement software and analytics to more than 1,000 hospitals.

"A comprehensive capital lifecycle management program can save millions of dollars for a healthcare organization," noted Al Gresch, Accruent Vice President of Healthcare Support, who helped build such systems for three different organizations. "To build such a system requires significant expertise, time, and resources. With this partnership, most of the heavy lifting is done for you and it makes that model achievable for any organization."

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – a $10Bn market spanning real estate, integrated technology systems, and the physical and digital assets they connect. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets and is transforming the way people and systems work together. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

With more than 1,000 member hospitals, Attainia is the most widely used planning, budgeting, and analytics software for healthcare capital equipment planning and replacement. Attainia supports informed healthcare capital asset decisions by providing real-time insights, project management support, and powerful collaboration solutions in a cloud-based software platform.

