Accruent and Tridium Partner to Bring Real Estate and Facilities Lifecycle Management to New Markets

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of physical resource management solutions, and Tridium , a global leader in business application frameworks, have established a new strategic alliance designed to deliver enterprise customers greater value through the combination of Tridium's expertise in building automation and Accruent's vx Observe IoT asset monitoring solution.

According to IDC, 90% of the data created worldwide is "unstructured" data. With the flood of data produced by connected equipment and building automation devices, companies are challenged to make sense of it all. They need to acquire, normalize and correlate input from as many relevant sources as possible, then be presented with meaningful and actionable insight that drives informed decision making. This process requires the ability to extract high-value data from assets, to deliver that data to the analytics engine, and to communicate controls and other instructions back to the device.

Tridium's Niagara Framework® is a universal multi-protocol integration engine that enables applications to seamlessly aggregate data from a wide variety of systems and equipment. Operational technology (OT) experts seeking open-protocol interoperability have converged around the Niagara JACE hardware/software solution offered by Tridium's many OEM and integration service partners in the building automation business. Recently, Tridium has forged partnerships to port the Niagara Framework® to non-JACE devices designed for other uses and industries.

Niagara is a natural match for Accruent's applications that utilize real-time data to help organizations such as retailers, universities, and hospitals transition from reactive asset maintenance to predictive maintenance and perform system-wide asset control actions. Accruent has developed its own driver for the Niagara Framework® which will be jointly marketed as part of this new business development relationship. The alliance between Accruent and Tridium will focus on enhanced functionality and co-marketing of Accruent solutions leveraging Tridium's Niagara Framework®, which is approaching one million instances worldwide.

"Strategic partnerships have allowed Tridium to build the largest community of systems integrators and app developers dedicated to operational technology in existence today," said Ken Schmidt, Tridium Global V.P. of Sales. "This new alliance with Accruent, a leading cloud-based software company, marks yet another type of partnership that will accelerate growth in Niagara Framework deployments around the world, strengthening our market position and ability to invest in the performance, reliability and security of Niagara."

"An immediate benefit of Accruent's new alliance with Tridium is our instant ability to connect to hundreds of different device types already proven to interoperate through their Niagara Framework," said Jim Peterson, SVP Partnerships and Emerging Markets at Accruent. "Accruent has always been device-agnostic in order to serve the broadest array of customers and use cases. For companies that are struggling with the issues of connectivity and data inoperability, this strategic alliance between Accruent and Tridium helps us remove that burden."

Based on this non-exclusive partnership agreement, Accruent and Tridium will collaborate to bring new solutions to market and to cross-pollinate their sales channels. Tridium's network of 2,000+ resellers and integrators will now have the potential to become authorized Accruent partners, enabling them to provide Accruent's IoT asset management software to customers across the broad range of industries they serve.

About Accruent

accruent.com, @accruentllc

Accruent is a global software company that helps organisations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organisations to optimise all stages of asset management from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. Over 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organisation. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent customers, with operations across 150 countries, span multiple industries including: retail, commercial, government, healthcare, education, telecommunications, utilities, manufacturing and many more.

About Tridium

Tridium.com, @tridiuminc

Tridium is a world leader in business application frameworks, advancing open data environments and easy interoperability. Our Niagara Framework® universal multi-protocol integration engine has fundamentally changed the way people connect and control devices and systems. Tridium delivers Niagara software and the JACE® controller and server platform through an open distribution business model with open protocol support. With almost one million instances worldwide, Niagara is helping a significant number of businesses, manufacturing enterprises and government entities improve performance and reduce energy, operating and other costs, and be more strategic and competitive. The Niagara Community is a large and active community of innovative developers, integrators, consultants, manufacturers, resellers and end users who use Niagara daily. Tridium is an independent business entity of Honeywell International Inc.

