Accruent Announces Technology Leader Andy Ruse as New President

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, a leading provider of solutions for the built environment, has announced the appointment of Andy Ruse as the President. Ruse is currently Chief Revenue Officer of Accruent, running global sales, customer success, sales engineering, and renewals across Accruent's software portfolio. As a member of the Accruent executive leadership team, he has played an integral role in the organization's enterprise sales growth and strategic direction. Ruse succeeds John Borgerding who led Accruent's growth and industry leadership since 2016.

"Accruent is poised for continued growth across its key markets, operating in industries with an increasing need for data and analytics on their environments which we believe represents a multi-billion dollar market opportunity. We are excited to continue investing in the company and promoting experienced leaders to scale the organization," said Wes Pringle, Senior Vice President, Fortive.

"I have been thrilled to work side-by-side with Accruent's customers, partners, and team members over the past year and a half. I couldn't be prouder of the team's success and am truly honored to continue to grow Accruent's software industry leadership and to deliver strong insights to our customers," said Andy Ruse. "Together, will we set new expectations for how data can fundamentally change the way built environments are run."

Ruse has extensive experience in delivering international expansion and scaling technology companies. Prior to Accruent, he led sales and business operations for Maintenance Connection, a leader in industrial and healthcare computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), generating sales growth and a successful acquisition by Accruent. He ran sales and marketing for Ivanti for 14 years, including assignments in China and the United Kingdom, standing up operations for EMEA, Asia Pacific, and growing market leadership within North America. Ruse has a strong strategic background in both direct sales execution and building a strong channel partner organization. His sales and leadership experience are built on a technical foundation, having begun his career as a technical software engineer and product line manager working for technology firms including Intel, Ivanti, Kinetics, LANDESK and Novell.

Accruent is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, integrated technology systems, and the physical and digital assets they connect. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets and is transforming the way people and systems work together. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

