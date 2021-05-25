Accruent Releases "Direct Spaces," a New Enhanced Mobile Experience for their EMS Solution

With 75% of executives looking to have at least half of their workforce on-site by July, implementing a tool like Direct Spaces – with its touch-free, mobile-first experience — is vital for ensuring a seamless and comfortable return to the office. The touch-free aspect, in particular, will help support ongoing sanitation and social distancing efforts by allowing users to find appropriate spaces directly from their devices, while the mobile-first interface will help users easily respond to last-minute schedule changes, cleaning buffers, advanced tech requirements and more.

"As we speak, students and employees are receiving notifications that their physical spaces are opening back up," notes Dan Hurley, Vice President of Corporate and Higher Education, Accruent. "For any return to be a success, it is crucial that spaces feel as enriching, safe and easy-to-navigate as possible. Direct Spaces' robust and touchless mobile interface will help make that possible without requiring significant resources required to support a comprehensive rollout."

The Direct Spaces app is powered by the highly configurable EMS space management platform, and includes features that allow users to:

Create single or recurring reservations via chatbot or QR code.

Access analytics that allow them to enhance productivity and maximize space ROI.

Connect to other key meeting tools like Microsoft Teams or Zoom.

Filter spaces by feature, availability or favorites.

Check-in, cancel or reschedule reservations on-the-go.

These features directly support the changing needs and expectations of a workforce looking to return quickly and safely. As Beth Dimmitt, Manager, Product Management, Accruent explains, "Particularly in a socially distanced post-COVID world, our customers want a mobile, multi-device experience that's powerful, helpful and easy-to-use. Their employees expect an environment where they can feel safe while still being productive and collaborative with their peers and implementing the right tools is the only way organizations will be able to navigate the new normal."

