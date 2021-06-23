Accruent's EMS Space Management Platform Earns a 2021 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

"Accruent EMS Software has earned a Top Rated award for Meeting Room Booking Systems, based entirely on feedback from their customers," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius value the system's user-friendliness, advanced reporting capabilities, and overall scalability."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers use over 220,000 verified reviews and ratings on the trusted review site to make informed purchasing decisions. TrustRadius does not allow paid placement, and analyst opinions do not influence the rankings.

"Accruent EMS is the best in the business for conference room scheduling," wrote one verified reviewer in the legal services industry. "EMS keeps our bookings organized and accessible so that everyone can see and those who need to manage can manage them… I will always recommend Accruent EMS because it is the best tool currently on the market for what we do."

Hear from other verified users about how much they value Accruent's EMS, or see a detailed criteria breakdown on the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

We're proud to have received this recognition from TrustRadius and our customers. Here at Accruent, we will continue to innovate and optimize our EMS space scheduling solution to better serve the fast-changing hybrid workplace.

About Accruent: Accruent (www.accruent.com) is the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

SOURCE Accruent LLC

Related Links

www.accruent.com

