Accruit Celebrates 10th Managed Service 1031 Exchange Client

Customers have decided to partner with Accruit through Managed Service to gain competitive advantage with the use of Exchange Manager Pro SM . In addition to another revenue source by offering 1031 exchange, title companies can secure their title work on both the sale and purchase while protecting their client list and banks can gain visibility into future loan opportunities.

"Customers can easily keep track of their exchanges through Exchange Manager Pro's automated processes that track and manage deadlines, forms, and movement of funds. This level of transparency is a game changer for our managed services partners." says Steve Holtkamp, Executive Vice President and CFO for Accruit.

Accruit launched its Managed Service platform in 2019 to serve as an outlet for qualified intermediaries, title companies, banks, attorneys and others who had a desire to offer 1031 exchanges services but did not have the resources or dedicated expertise. Through Exchange Manager ProSM technology, Managed Service customers can offer a semi customized or fully white label 1031 exchange solution to their customers without needing to invest heavily in personnel, processes and ongoing legal requirements. All of which is handled through Accruit Managed Service.

Managed Services is backed by Accruit's in-house Certified Exchange Specialists (CES®) and Real Estate & Tax Attorneys for 1031 exchange expert support and the highest rated customer service scores in the industry.

For more information about Accruit's Managed Services1031 back-ofﬁce solution or Exchange Manager ProSM call 1 800-237-1031 or visit www.accruit.com.

SOURCE Accruit, LLC