Accruit Elects New Board Chairman

Accruit, a national leading qualified intermediary and back-office managed service provider of 1031 like-kind exchanges announced multiple board appointments today.

Joseph C. Lane, who has been on the board of directors at Accruit since September 2007, accepted a new role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Joe currently also serves as Vice Chairman of Napier Park Global Capital, a $12 Billion Private Equity and Asset Management firm in New York and London. Previously, Joe served as CEO of GATX Capital, CEO of IBM Global Financing, CEO of GE Technology Finance, Chairman of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association, Director of the Mentor Network of the Yale University Entrepreneurial Institute, and currently sits on multiple governance and advisory boards of both corporate and philanthropic entities.

Previous board Chairwoman Katherine A. Reed was honorably elected Chair Emeritus. She will continue to be engaged in Accruit's progress, and will take a more active role in her hometown community of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Kathie served as Chairwoman of Accruit since 2007.

"Kathie set a vision of growth for our company and led our Board through some of our fastest growth years. We are grateful for all that she has done for both our company and our investors. Accruit is taking this opportunity to expand our board and bring fresh perspectives to our business. In our continued efforts for board expansion, Joe wishes to further leverage Kathie's vision by incorporating diverse backgrounds and views which propel company growth," said Brent Abrahm, President and CEO of Accruit.

Sandy MacPherson and Brent Abrahm were both re-elected to the board in the latest vote.

Sandy MacPherson joined the Accruit Board of Directors in 2016, bringing with him thirty years of experience in marketing and growth for both, Fortune 500 companies, as well as early stage start-ups.

About Accruit:

Since 2000, Accruit has helped thousands of businesses and individuals defer taxes on investment property, nationwide. Through the use of its cloud-based technology, Accruit – a top qualified intermediary, enables law firms, individual investors, and banks to have complete transparency into their transactions anytime, via any device. Accruit's staff boasts attorneys and tax experts to handle the most complex transactions. The company's leadership team is nationally renowned for their contribution, support and advocacy in the IRC section 1031 of the federal tax code.

