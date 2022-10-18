Accruit Grows Their Business Development Team by Welcoming Elliot Rutter, Director of Sales

Accruit announced today the addition of Elliot Rutter in the new role of Director, Sales. Elliot brings with him over 12 years of experience leading sales teams in the Real Estate industry.

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliot Rutter joined the Accruit team as Director, Sales, with over 12 years of experience in the Real Estate industry managing sales, partner development and customer success teams. Rutter looks forward to growing and leading the business development team and growing Accruit's market share in the 1031 exchange space.

Rutter joins Accruit after his most recent role with Ribbon, a Real Estate tech start up, as Manager, Business Development. At Ribbon, Rutter achieved a 63% increase in performance and implemented standard operating procedures for internal CRM usage, in turn positively impacting the bottom-line. Rutter's previous experience includes over seven years at Zillow first within the sales force, and then building out a new customer success division within the organization.

As the Director of Sales, Rutter will be focused on growing Accruit's Business Development team across traditional Qualified Intermediary and Technology service offerings. "Accruit has done a tremendous job growing and iterating over the last 22 years, and I am beyond excited to apply my experience in a way that grows their ranks and enhances the current sales teams' success enabling Accruit to continue its growth in a meaningful way," said Rutter.

"I am very excited to have Elliot joining Accruit to lead our sales teams. Elliot's background, skillset and values align perfectly with driving growth across our multiple business lines", stated Steve Holtkamp, Senior Managing Director, and Chief Financial Officer of Accruit.

About Accruit Holdings

Accruit is a leading independent, national Qualified Intermediary with over 20 years in the 1031 exchange industry, providing 1031 exchange service across all 50 states and specializing in all types of exchanges from forward, reverse, built-to-suit/improvement to specialty "non-safe harbor" reverse exchanges. Learn more at www.accruit.com.

