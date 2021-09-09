Accruit Launches SaaS Offering of Exchange Manager Pro(SM) Software

"In 2020 and 2021, we have seen an unprecedented surge of interest in, and execution of, 1031 exchanges in all areas of the country. Qualified Intermediaries (QIs) all over America are challenged to keep up with demand for 1031 exchange services well outpacing all previous transactional levels. With that in mind, the time is right for Accruit to offer our internally developed, patented, safe, simple, and secure software - Exchange Manager Pro SM ," stated Brent Abrahm, President and CEO of Accruit.

Previously, Exchange Manager ProSM was only available to Accruit and select partners and clients for outsourced exchange processing.

Benefits of Exchange Manager ProSM

Administrative Efficiency: By simplifying process flow, reducing duplicate data entry, and pushing some data collection out to the taxpayer or their advisors where possible, Exchange Manager Pro SM reduces time needed for administrative tasks during exchange processing by more than 50%, while reducing the opportunity for errors. Decrease the time spent on mundane clerical tasks so you can spend more focused time with your clients.

By simplifying process flow, reducing duplicate data entry, and pushing some data collection out to the taxpayer or their advisors where possible, Exchange Manager Pro reduces time needed for administrative tasks during exchange processing by more than 50%, while reducing the opportunity for errors. Decrease the time spent on mundane clerical tasks so you can spend more focused time with your clients. Simplify and Accelerate Document Creation: In the current real estate climate, closings often pop up with very little warning, and creating exchange documents becomes a sudden priority. Developed for scale and efficiencies, Exchange Manager Pro SM reduces the time to create documents to just a few minutes, reducing the impact of such an interruption to an exchange specialist's workflow while increasing client satisfaction.

In the current real estate climate, closings often pop up with very little warning, and creating exchange documents becomes a sudden priority. Developed for scale and efficiencies, Exchange Manager Pro reduces the time to create documents to just a few minutes, reducing the impact of such an interruption to an exchange specialist's workflow while increasing client satisfaction. System Notifications: Key communications such as deadline reminders, detailed next steps, and distribution of documents are all highly automated and configurable while opting in or opting out clients, advisors, referral sources, and other associated contacts as desired. Make sure all parties are aware of relevant milestones without having to maintain templates and set reminders.

Key communications such as deadline reminders, detailed next steps, and distribution of documents are all highly automated and configurable while opting in or opting out clients, advisors, referral sources, and other associated contacts as desired. Make sure all parties are aware of relevant milestones without having to maintain templates and set reminders. Central Repository for all Exchange Documents and Other Data: Exchange Manager ProSM retains all exchange documents, system notifications, notes, and exchange data in one cloud-based location. Just a handful of clicks take you from exchanger details to exchange overview to exchange documents to fee information to sale or purchase details.

Call (800) 237-1031, Email [email protected] or Visit accruit.com to learn more about Exchange Manager ProSM and schedule your demo.

SOURCE Accruit, LLC