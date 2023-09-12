Accruit Technologies Successfully Implements 1031 Exchange Software Exchange Manager Pro(SM) for Asset Preservation Inc.

Accruit Technologies, the leader in 1031 SaaS solutions, completes the implementation of Exchange Manager Pro(SM), for Qualified Intermediary, Asset Preservation Inc., a Stewart company.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruit Technologies, a Millennium Trust solution, announced today the successful implementation of Exchange Manager Pro(SM), patented 1031 exchange software, for Asset Preservation, Inc. (API), a national Qualified Intermediary of publicly-traded parent company Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE: STC).

Exchange Manager Pro(SM) standardizes the 1031 Exchange workflow through embedded controls to track deadlines, automated document creation and distribution, electronic signatures, and data consolidation, resulting in 30% improved efficiencies and increased client satisfaction. In June of 2023, Accruit Technologies successfully completed a System and Organization SOC 2 Type II audit achieving compliance with the industry leading standards for customer data and security.

"We established an initiative that would allow advancements in technology to improve our company's customer experience. A significant part of this initiative was the implementation of Exchange Manager Pro(SM)," said API President Javier Vande Steeg. "Exchange Manager Pro(SM) has greatly improved our efficiencies in both our exchange management practice and our document preparation. Accruit Technologies is responsive and works tirelessly to deliver an outstanding solution. Their team of analysts and developers are knowledgeable, not only of their technical field, but also of the 1031 exchange rules and process. We're very excited to see how Exchange Manager Pro(SM) will continue to improve our customers' experience."

"The integration of Exchange Manager Pro(SM) into Asset Preservation's operations is a large milestone for Accruit Technologies," stated Accruit President Brent Abrahm. "Javier and his team support our vision of revolutionizing the way the real estate industry manages 1031 Exchanges. We are honored to work with one of the largest and most well-respected Qualified Intermediaries in the industry, and we look forward to our SaaS offering impacting their customers' experience through operational efficiencies moving forward."

Accruit Technologies, a Millennium Trust solution, developed Exchange Manager ProSM, a proprietary, cloud-based SaaS application that makes administering 1031 Exchanges safe, secure, and simple. Accruit Technologies achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance with industry leading standards for customer data security.

