AccuAir Suspension is Now Available at Mopar Dealers

AccuAir Dynamic Suspension Systems Available at Dealerships Through the Mopar Affiliate Program

Sales, Installation and Service Available at MOPAR Dealers

Seen on Mopar's 2024 Concept Vehicles.

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuAir Suspension, maker of next generation on and off-road air suspension control products, has partnered with MOPAR to offer the AccuAir Dynamic Suspension Jeep line at 2700 Mopar dealerships nationwide through the Mopar affiliate program. This line includes the Jeep JK, JL, and JT models. The new kits can lift vehicles up to 4" inches and clear 37" tires easily.

Accuair Suspension offers a full line of Suspension products for the Jeep JK, JL and JT Gladiator models.

AccuAir Kits are designed to be 100% bolt on and automatically compensate for heavy offroad bumpers, winches, or side loads from heavy overlanding equipment. These kits redefine the towing experience and are engineered to provide a solution by increasing load capabilities and handling while towing.

The kits incorporate auto-leveling technology that ensures your Jeep maintains a balanced alignment, whether its front-to-back load or a heavy side weight. They also eliminate the need for side steps and help people and pets easily enter and exit the vehicle or fit in low garages.

"We understand the unique challenges that come with lifted jeeps, their handling and weight carrying capabilities. The AccuAir Kit not only addresses the long-needed fix for these challenges, but elevates the entire driving experience," said Mark Turner, President of AccuAir. The kits are available through the MOPAR affiliate program at dealerships, ensuring that Jeep owners can lift and drive their vehicles with confidence and stability.

AccuAir Jeep® Kits consist of front & rear air springs, ride height sensor assemblies, front & rear upper control arms, rebuildable tuned shocks sway bar end links, inflation assembly, air compressor, tank, valve manifold, touch pad controller, ECU, onboard airport, 30 feet of accessory hose, and chucks.

About AccuAir Suspension

AccuAir Suspension delivers next generation air suspension control for automotive applications. This iconic company designs and manufactures one of the most accurate air suspension controllers in the world. The technological innovations AccuAir Suspension builds into its products allow end users to drive comfortably and consistently, knowing that the core of every AccuAir system has been proven on more than 40,000 vehicles over 10 years. Easy to use, easy to install, and industry trusted since 2001. AccuAir Suspension is a brand of Arnott LLC, the global leader in aftermarket replacement air suspension products for luxury cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles. For more information on AccuAir Suspension, visit https://accuair.com/ or your local Jeep dealer.

