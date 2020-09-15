AccuChain and Vertex Partners Announce MOU for Joint Venture to Transform Hiring Practices in Japan and Southeast Asia

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuChain, Inc. today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a joint venture with Vertex Partners Co., Ltd. based in Tokyo, Japan. The joint venture aims to bring AccuChain's Human Resource software technology to Japan and Southeast Asia. Vertex Partners, a consulting company, helps establish new companies in these regions. AccuChain is an HR Technology company with a resume validation and recruitment platform. The innovative platform allows individuals to create their own validated resumes and HR departments to find the best qualified candidate.

Vertex Partners will initiate customers and partnerships for the success of this new entity. Vertex Partners and their subsidiary, Luce Co., Ltd., a recruitment agency, will oversee sales and marketing. AccuChain brings their SaaS technology platform to the venture. The companies will identify the elements necessary for market success in Japan and Southeast Asia.

The joint venture will allow customers to improve their hiring process, and create a new standard for applicant resumes. The technology is helping to solve the high rate of false information in resumes. HireRight claims 26% of the resumes submitted in Japan have false information. Competition for talent is creating changes in the recruiting process. According to a Robert Walters survey, 72% of the employers in Japan had difficulty finding candidates with the required technical knowledge. The efficacy rate for finding the best qualified person for the job using AccuChain shows promising results.

Notable Features:

Key resume achievements are validated by trusted third parties using proprietary validation methodology

Resumes are permanently stored and accessible using blockchain technology

Using AI/Machine Learning, resumes are checked for fraud

Maura Sparks, AccuChain co-founder explained "Our resume validation and recruitment platform work for individuals and hiring departments to improve the hiring process and reduce bad hires." Junichi Yukihira, Vertex Partners co-founder and a partner of business co-creation division sees great potential in this venture, "AccuChain is uniquely positioned to advance the hiring of professionals in Japan and Southeast Asia."

About Vertex Partners Inc.

Founded in 2015 in Tokyo, Japan, Vertex Partners provides consulting services in various fields such as strategy/IT. Vertex Partners has an innovation strategy concept that combines the knowledge of many companies involved in solving various management issues required to successfully create new businesses. They support initiatives related to innovation creation, including planning and design/operation support of innovation programs, new business creation and support for collaboration promotion.

About AccuChain, Inc.

Founded in 2019 in San Jose, CA USA, AccuChain, Inc. is a Human Resource Technology company with a resume validation and recruitment platform. It will be a new standard in HR recruitment software. In addition, change the way applicants apply to jobs. AccuChain wants hiring decisions to be based on accurate and validated information.

