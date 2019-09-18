AccuFund Accounting Suite Version 6.03 Delivers Enhancements and Automation

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced the availability of Version 6.03 of the AccuFund Accounting Suite. With this latest release, AccuFund expands the capability and reach of information and processes to the entire organization.

"We are excited about these new enhancements because they continue to bring data transparency, accountability, and analysis to the forefront. AccuFund leads the way in transforming how organizations/entities can automate tasks and provide access to data; helping employees and managers serve their communities more effectively. As always, this is an ongoing collaborative effort involving our Resellers and valued customers," explains Ian Scotland, AccuFund Vice President and General Manager.

Version 6.03 highlights the following new additions now available with the AccuFund Accounting Suite:

Automation Workbench

AccuFund's Automation Workbench enables data from all modules and sources to be utilized to automate tasks that previously were manual processes, such as: calculating and emailing invoices, sending alerts to employees when tasks are due, providing text notifications when thresholds are reached, and allocating costs.

Employee Portal Access

AccuFund's new browser-based Employee Portal Access module gives more power and access to organization employees. The Employee Portal Access module incorporates popular AccuFund modules such as Requisitions, Work Orders, and Dashboards into the same portal employees use to enter timesheets and time off requests, making it a unified login to perform many tasks in the system. The Employee Portal Access module also provides dashboards on any module, enabling the system to get key performance data into the hands of employees in a convenient manner.

Dashboard Update

In Version 6.03, AccuFund significantly expanded the capability of its dashboard component. Version 6.03 dashboards enable data to be displayed from any module within the system, and perform calculations needed to data in order to display in a dashboard format, such as for financial ratios, and Key Performance Indicators.

Availability

The AccuFund Accounting Suite Version 6.03 is available in the Cloud (SaaS) and on-premise.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides scalable financial/ERP software systems to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund uses award-winning financial software, consulting services and industry best practices to help organizations streamline processes, improve efficiency and lower costs. Their nonprofit and government financial solutions are available on-premise or in the cloud.

AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance.

