AccuFund and Its Fund Accounting Software Celebrates 20th Anniversary

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com) celebrates 20 years of providing nonprofit and government financial/ERP management software.

From its roots developing apps for existing accounting software to launching true browser-based fund accounting solutions, AccuFund has evolved into the go-to source for nonprofits, municipalities and governments serious about managing their finances effectively.

Since 2001, AccuFund has been at the forefront of financial management innovation for nonprofit, endowment, representative payee and government organizations. AccuFund is a leader in fund accounting, cloud technology, document management, payroll, reporting, and visualization.

AccuFund's Early History

AccuFund began as an offshoot of the consulting business of founders Gordon Holfelder and Peter Stam. Holfelder began by creating a unique solution to custom-print checks for NASCAR race winners. He used the initial profits from this venture to move into software development, a bank reconciliation module for nonprofits.

The firm's leaders sensed a growing demand for specific fund accounting software and rolled all the add-ons into one comprehensive accounting platform that met the unique needs of nonprofit organizations and government entities.

"Most software companies start with their core package and develop add-ons," said Gordon Holfelder, one of the company's founders. "We began with the add-ons, then realized we could compile them together to create a core package."

AccuFund Government and Nonprofit Financial Management System

AccuFund's comprehensive government and nonprofit accounting software offers robust reporting capabilities, dashboards for more informed decisions, and excellent customer service. The core system includes a general ledger, the ability to track and pay bills, manage cash receipts, and reconcile bank accounts, plus specialized government-related modules such as utility billing, fees, taxes and licenses, and more.

AccuFund continues to be a technology leader in the industry, offering onsite and online system deployment options, with the unique flexibility of moving from one to the other when needs change.

Value-Added Resellers have been an integral part of AccuFund's success. Resellers have, since the company's early days, offered consultation, customization and implementation specialty services.

As the company looks forward to the future, Holfelder reflected on the relationships built over the years. "Our clients are an integral part of our AccuFund family. We pride ourselves on getting to know our clients, understanding their needs and working closely with them to not only continue enhancing the AccuFund product they rely on, but ultimately helping them improve their ability to help those in their community," said Gordon Holfelder, President, of AccuFund.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides online and onsite accounting/financial management software solutions to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email [email protected] or visit https://www.accufund.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Faiola, Marketing & Media

[email protected]

877-872-2228

AccuFund, Inc.

103 4th Street, Suite 110

Castle Rock, CO 80104

SOURCE AccuFund, Inc.