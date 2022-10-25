AccuFund Announces New Module to Automate Bill Pay Functions

AccuFund's Smart Capture module uses optical character recognition (OCR) powered by artificial intelligence to automate bill pay functions.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com) provider of fund accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, local municipal, and government organizations, announced the release of its new Smart Capture module to automate bill pay functions.

Powered by AI technology, AccuFund Smart Capture automates the creation of AP Bills from scanned PDF documents. Smart Capture learns the way nonprofits and local governments do business, saving time and money.

AccuFund Anywhere is browser-native accounting software that serves nonprofit organizations and local governments of all sizes. Smart Capture is the first new module built specifically for AccuFund Anywhere.

"We are always striving to improve and enhance our AccuFund products. Seeing a growing need for automation and seamless capabilities within the nonprofit and government markets, Smart Capture is a perfect example of our technological expertise syncing with the needs of our audience to deliver an improved user experience for our customers," explains Gordon Holfelder, president of AccuFund.

Ian Scotland, AccuFund general manager and vice president, added, "We continually learn from our customers and value-added Resellers, incorporating time saving and efficient features in developing new components for our AccuFund solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers."

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides online and onsite fund accounting and financial management software solutions to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email [email protected] or visit https://www.accufund.com.

