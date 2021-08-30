AccuFund Celebrates Its Top Performing Resellers for 2020

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com) provider of onsite and online accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, local municipal, and government organizations, announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and support success in the previous year.

Presented during a virtual meeting, the 2020 award recipients for sales and support demonstrated unparalleled resolve and ingenuity in working with customers to provide solutions and support amidst the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

AccuFund honored top-performing Resellers with Partner Leadership Awards for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors, volume leadership in add-on sales and most NLR (net local revenue) from VAR (value added reseller) leads, volume leadership in representative payee sales, rookie of the year recognition and customer installation and support excellence.

The 2020 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were as follows:

Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc. - Support Excellence;

ComputerWorks NFP Solutions - Volume Sales Leader Overall;

EMK, Inc. - Volume Leader Government Sector Sales;

ComputerWorks NFP Solutions - Volume Leader in Add-On Sales;

EMK, Inc. - Volume Leader, 2nd Place;

Lance, Soll & Lunghard, LLP - Rookie of the Year;

Brisbane - Rep Payee Partner of the Year; and

- Rep Payee Partner of the Year; and Waypoints - Volume Leader in NLR from VAR Leads.

"We appreciate being selected as the Leader in Support Excellence by the AccuFund Support Team. We could not do this without their continued help." Jeffrey S. Feamster, Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc.

"During the past year, in the most unprecedented of times, all of our Value-Added Resellers helped customers adapt to the accounting, financial management and operational issues they faced; providing superior products, implementation, training, support and service, as needed," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. "We are incredibly proud of the partnerships we have with our Resellers and their ongoing commitment to helping all customers improve their financial management to better fulfill their community goals."

The AccuFund reseller meeting was held virtually. In addition to the presentation of the AccuFund Partner Leadership awards, the meeting provided attendees with technical updates, training on new software, and sales techniques.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides online and onsite accounting and financial management software solutions to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email [email protected] or visit https://www.accufund.com.

