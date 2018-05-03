AccuFund Honors Its Highest Performing Resellers for the Past Year

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and marketing success in the previous year. Presented at a special dinner during AccuFund's annual reseller meeting, held March 17-19, 2018 the awards recognize the volume sales leaders for the AccuFund Accounting Suite.

AccuFund bestowed Partner Leadership awards for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors, volume leadership in add-on sales and total unit sales, volume leadership in representative payee sales, marketing excellence and customer installation and support excellence.

The 2017 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were as follows:

ComputerWorks NFP – volume sales leader overall and volume leader in nonprofit sales, total unit sales and add-on sales;

Inventive Software Systems – second volume sales leader overall and volume leader in government sector sales;

BlumShapiro – third volume sales leader overall;

NFP Solutions – volume leader in representative payee sales;

EMK, Inc. – partner leader in marketing excellence;

BW Consulting – partner leader in marketing excellence;

Waypoints, LLC – partner leader in installation and support excellence; and

Financial Technologies & Management – Rookie of the Year

"We've assembled a team of resellers who are among the best in the government and nonprofit financial management solutions market," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. "These dedicated consultants provide their clients with the best solutions in the market. We are proud that they are committed to solving their customers' problems and addressing their finance management needs with the implementation of our products."

"We welcome this honor from AccuFund and their support for our standing as a top reseller in the nonprofit and government markets," said Pat Vaughan, president at Inventive Software Solutions, LLC. "We consider it a privilege to work with a company that is committed to customer excellence and offers an accounting solution that is easy to use yet addresses customers' complex finance management needs. We have the tools we need to do a great job for our customers."

"We have represented AccuFund as a reseller for over 10 years and value this annual recognition of our sales and implementation success," said Matt Yezukevich, CPA at BlumShapiro Consulting, Inc. "The AccuFund Accounting Suite has consistently been a leader among financial solutions to nonprofits and government, and it's a product that is simple to implement and support. It is our pleasure to represent AccuFund."



Jeff Durante of ComputerWorks NFP added, "We've had another great year with AccuFund and are looking forward to all the exciting changes and enhancements on the horizon. We pride ourselves on working closely with both our clients and AccuFund to deliver software that allows our clients to make a major impact in the communities they serve."

The AccuFund reseller meeting was held March 17 -19, 2018 at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the presentation of the AccuFund Partner Leadership awards, the meeting provided attendees with technical updates, training on new software, and sales techniques. The company has resellers across the United States who attend the annual reseller meeting each year.

