AccuFund Honors Its Highest Performing Resellers for the Past Year

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and marketing success in the previous year. Presented at a special dinner during AccuFund's annual reseller meeting, held March 30 – April 1, the awards recognize the volume sales leaders for the AccuFund Accounting Suite.

AccuFund bestowed Partner Leadership awards for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors, volume leadership in add-on sales and most NLR (net local revenue) from VAR (value added reseller) leads, volume leadership in representative payee sales, marketing excellence and customer installation and support excellence.

The 2018 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were as follows:

Brisbane Consulting Group, LLC, volume sales leader overall;

EMK, Inc., volume leader in nonprofit sector sales;

Mountaineer Computer Systems, Inc., volume leader in government sector sales;

NFP Solutions, volume leader in representative payee sales;

Accounting Solutions of NM, Inc., volume leader in NLR from VAR leads;

ComputerWorks NFP Solutions, volume leader in add-on sales;

Schroeder Consulting Service, partner leader in marketing excellence; and

Waypoints, LLC, partner leader in support excellence.

"All our value-added resellers are sterling representatives of the AccuFund Accounting System who are dedicated to solving customers' finance management challenges and providing superior products, implementation, training, support and service," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund, Inc. "We are both proud and pleased to annually recognize the achievements of our highest performing resellers from the past year."

"Brisbane and AccuFund share the same philosophy with respect to addressing the unique accounting and financial operations issues that governments and nonprofits face," said Matthew McDonald, Director of Nonprofit Solutions Division at Brisbane Consulting Group. "As an AccuFund reseller partner, we can offer our clients products with features that provide tremendous convenience and improved efficiency, producing time savings that can have a positive impact on an organization's bottom line."

"At EMK, we are always thrilled to receive recognition for our AccuFund sales efforts, but we are especially so this year with this high honor as the nonprofit sector sales leader," said Elisa Kearney, president of EMK, Inc. "Partnering with AccuFund, we can offer our clients exceptional products that make their accounting operations smoother, helping them to be more efficient and productive and better serve their constituents."

The AccuFund reseller meeting was held March 30 – April 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. In addition to the presentation of the AccuFund Partner Leadership awards, the meeting provided attendees with technical updates, training on new software, and sales techniques. Eleven AccuFund resellers from across the United States attended the annual reseller meeting this year with a total of 25 attendees.

About AccuFund

AccuFund provides cloud-based or on-premise financial/ERP software systems to nonprofits, endowments and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228 ext. 231, email kristenf@accufund.com or visit www.accufund.com.

Contact: Kristen Faiola

Marketing & Media

AccuFund, Inc.

400 Hillside Ave.

Needham, MA 02494

Phone: 781-433-0233 ext. 231

Fax: 781-453-0460

213004@email4pr.com

SOURCE AccuFund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.accufund.com

