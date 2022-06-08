AccuFund Honors Top Performing Resellers for 2021

Partner Leadership Awards presented to Reseller Sales and Support Leaders for AccuFund's Fund Accounting and Financial Management Solutions

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com) provider of onsite and online fund accounting and financial management software for nonprofit, local municipal, and government organizations, announced the recipients of its annual Partner Leadership Awards for sales and support success in the previous year.

Awards bestowed upon top-performing Resellers for overall volume sales leadership, volume sales leadership in the government, volume leadership in add-on sales and most NLR (net local revenue) from VAR (value added reseller) leads, volume leadership in representative payee sales, volume leader in Anywhere Online sales, and customer installation and support excellence.

The 2021 AccuFund Partner Leadership award recipients were as follows:

ComputerWorks NFP Solutions - Volume Sales Leader Overall & New Site Sales Leader from VAR Leads;

- Volume Sales Leader Overall & New Site Sales Leader from VAR Leads; EMK, Inc. - Volume Leader Government Sector Sales;

- Volume Leader Government Sector Sales; NFP Solutions – Representative Payee Volume Sales Leader;

– Representative Payee Volume Sales Leader; Inventive Software Systems, LLC – Representative Payee Volume Sales Leader & Anywhere Online Sales Leader;

– Representative Payee Volume Sales Leader & Anywhere Online Sales Leader; Prime Mountain - Volume Leader in Add-On Sales;

- Volume Leader in Add-On Sales; Brisbane Consulting – Anywhere Online Sales Leader; and

– Anywhere Online Sales Leader; and Waypoints – Support Excellence.

The 2021 awards were presented during a virtual meeting. All AccuFund Resellers continue to demonstrate unparalleled resolve and ingenuity in helping customers navigate the various challenges ever present amidst the continued worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our Value-Added Resellers continue to help new and existing customers adapt to evolving needs – from fund accounting, payroll/HR, representative payee and overall operational management – providing superior products, implementation, training, support and service, to help customers better serve their communities," said Ian Scotland, vice president of AccuFund. "Our Resellers not only help us maintain and create relevant solutions with product input and insight, but also help customers maximize efficiencies and streamline processes to improve overall management."

"We are very happy to receive the Volume Leader Award for Government Sector Sales. It is great to have such a versatile accounting solution to implement, train and support for both our government and nonprofit clients," adds Elisa Kearney, President, EMK Inc.

In addition to the presentation of the AccuFund Partner Leadership awards, the meeting provided attendees with technical updates, AccuFund Anywhere Online product updates (full browser native solution), training on new software, and sales techniques.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides online and onsite fund accounting and financial management software solutions to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email [email protected] or visit https://www.accufund.com.

