AccuFund Launches Browser-Native Nonprofit Accounting Software: AccuFund Anywhere Online

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com), a company known for its innovation in creating fund accounting software solutions, today announced the release of AccuFund Anywhere Online, accounting software that is "true browser native" to serve nonprofit organizations and local governments.

Browser-native software works within a user's browser and is not a hosted solution or a screen scrape of Windows software. Nonprofits and local governments using AccuFund Anywhere Online can log into the system securely from any internet-enabled browser.

It is especially valuable as many nonprofits and governments, still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, continue to adapt to varying work environments. AccuFund Anywhere Online enables employees to manage the accounting needs of the organization without interruption, from any location, including low bandwidth areas.

"AccuFund Anywhere Online offers nonprofit organizations and local government entities, of all sizes, the convenience, usability, and security that's absolutely necessary and now expected in today's environment," said Gordon Holfelder, president of AccuFund.

The new version of AccuFund's popular software includes a depth of nonprofit – and government – specific modules you've come to expect from AccuFund. Additionally, a strong Human Resources Management System (HRMS)/Payroll system is available.

AccuFund Anywhere Online is just the latest in the company's evolution. AccuFund celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and the company looks forward to continuing to serve the nonprofit and government community. "We love working with all of our clients. It's rewarding to know we help play a part in their ability to make a difference in their communities," said Gordon. "Our software makes it easier for nonprofits and local governments to manage the business side of their organization so that they can continue to fulfill their mission and service their community."

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. provides online and onsite accounting/financial management software systems to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email [email protected] or visit https://www.accufund.com

Contact:

Kristen Faiola, Marketing & Media

AccuFund, Inc.

103 4th Street, Suite 110

Castle Rock, CO 80104

[email protected]

SOURCE AccuFund, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.accufund.com

