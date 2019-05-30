AccuFund Receives 5-Stars in CPA Practice Advisors' Non-Profit Accounting Systems Review

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc. (www.accufund.com), provider of nonprofit and government financial/ERP management software, received a 5-Star Rating in CPA Practice Advisors' 2019 Non-Profit Software Review. CPA Practice Advisors assessed AccuFund's Nonprofit Accounting Suite based on core system capabilities, add-on module selection, financial statements and reporting, integration, security, and support.

CPA Practice Advisors describes, "AccuFund for nonprofits is a scalable accounting and financial management system designed specifically for nonprofit organizations and government entities. AccuFund offers both cloud and on-premise product deployment."

Deployment options play an integral part in financial management decision-making. CPA Practice Advisors adds, "AccuFund can be deployed as an on-premise product or as a cloud-based application. Modules can be purchased as needed, with users able to easily add additional modules if necessary."

Product strengths detailed in AccuFund's 5-Star Review include:

Variety of new features and modules including intelligent automation, Business Rules, Programs Module,

Solid reporting options,

Strong budgeting capabilities,

Robust selection of add-on modules,

Seamless integration with Salesforce CRM for fundraising/development activity,

Multi-level security, with each user assigned an access level that corresponds to their position

Additional highlights of AccuFund's 5-Star Review include:

"Supports multiple year end closings, making it easy to track multiple programs and locations"

"Grants Module contains templates that can be utilized to simplify the entire grant process from initial application to reporting status"

"New Business Rules feature allows users to easily tailor all internal business processes and internal controls"

"New Programs Module allows users to track dates, tasks, deadlines, and documents"

"Multiple transaction types are supported, including encumbrances, allocations, budget and budget revisions, and closing entries"

"For organizations that wish to manage donors, campaigns, and constituents, AccuFund offers a Salesforce CRM integration"

"All AccuFund Reports can be viewed on screen, printed, emailed to recipients, exported to Microsoft Excel or to a CSV file, or saved as a PDF or HTML file"

Read the Full CPA Practice Advisors Review:

https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/accounting-audit/review/21072185/2019-review-of-accufund-for-nonprofits

"We value CPA Practice Advisors' assessment of AccuFund Accounting Suite and are honored to receive their 5-Star Rating. We are extremely proud of the collaboration between our customers, value-added resellers and internal staff, in developing new and improved features, functionality, and enhancements that continue to help position AccuFund as a top-rated financial/ERP management solution for nonprofits and governments," explains AccuFund general manager and vice president, Ian Scotland.

The AccuFund Accounting Suite offers all the core modules nonprofits and government entities expect: General Ledger, Financial Report Writer, Budget Reporting, AP, Cash Receipts, Bank Reconciliation, Forms & Report Generator, Dashboards and User Security System.

Robust add-on modules include: Budget Development, Payroll & Labor Distribution, Grants Management, Human Resources, Fixed Assets, AR with Inventory and Responsible Party Billing, Allocation Management, Purchasing with Inventory, Online Requisitions, Loan Management, and Representative Payee.

AccuFund also offers payroll clients a robust Employee Web Portal for time sheet and self service benefits.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. uses award-winning financial software, consulting services and industry best practices to help organizations streamline processes, improve efficiency and lower costs. AccuFund's nonprofit and government financial/ERP management solutions are available on-premise or in the cloud.

AccuFund provides scalable accounting software systems to nonprofit organizations and government agencies. AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance. For more information, call 877-872-2228, email sales@accufund.com or visit https://www.accufund.com

