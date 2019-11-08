AccuFund's 2nd National User Conference Unites Users, Business Partners and Company Experts in Collaborative Environment

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuFund, Inc., provider of financial reporting and accounting software for nonprofit, municipal and government organizations, today announced the successful completion of its 2nd National User Conference, the AccuFund Summit for Nonprofits and Government, held October 21-23, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The sell-out crowd included users, employee experts and business partners from across the United States.

AccuFund Summit for Nonprofits and Government Unites Users, Business Partners and Company Experts in Collaborative Environment.

Attendees participated in a comprehensive, 2-1/2-day collaborative environment to improve efficiency and productivity with their AccuFund system. Some attendees also participated in the sold-out 2-day Report Writer Boot Camp held prior to the conference.

AccuFund introduced exciting new features including, an interactive customer support wiki, new automations capabilities, API integrations, and enhanced dashboard capabilities.

Registered attendees represented the following:

46% Nonprofit Organizations,

20% Native American Governments, and

34% Local Municipalities and Governments.

The positive feedback poured in:

"The AccuFund team clearly enjoys their work and showed their respect and dedication to us as AccuFund users. From the beginning to the end this was front and center. In turn, this makes us as users feel like part of the 'AccuFund family'.

"So impressed. We are bringing our entire team next time."

"I liked the networking and learning the new features that AccuFund has implemented in the software"

"I enjoyed getting to talk to so many people and talk through so many specific issues, thoughts, and scenarios"

"I learned so much about the capabilities and how to drive deeper into them"

"Well organized, excellent session selection, positive experience. Exciting enhancements for everyone."

"We enjoyed representation from all over the United States and it was inspiring for attendees and staff to feel a part of such a tight-knit family sharing the same passion for helping others. It's an exciting time when we can all come together in one location and create a rich learning experience to face our challenges, together. The exchange of ideas helps AccuFund to continue delivering innovative technology and financial management solutions our clients need to address industry challenges now and, in the future," explains Ian Scotland, AccuFund vice president and general manager.



For more information about The AccuFund Summit for Nonprofits & Government, visit www.accufund.com or www.accusummit.com.

About AccuFund

AccuFund, Inc. uses award-winning financial software, consulting services and industry best practices to help organizations streamline processes, improve efficiency and lower costs. AccuFund's nonprofit and government financial/ERP management solutions are available on-premise or in the cloud.

AccuFund's products are available exclusively through Value Added Resellers (VARs) located throughout the United States. The VARs provide AccuFund's customers with cost-effective onsite training and installation assistance.

For more information, call 877-872-2228, email sales@accufund.com or visit https://www.accufund.com

Contact:

Kristen Faiola, Marketing & Media

AccuFund, Inc.

400 Hillside Ave.

Needham, MA 02494

Phone: 781-433-0233 ext. 231 Fax: 781-453-0460

228744@email4pr.com

SOURCE AccuFund, Inc.