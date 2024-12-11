Accuhealth and Signallamp Rebrand as TelliHealth; 3x Healthcare CEO Asif Ahmad Joins as CEO

Positioned to be one of the largest remote care healthcare companies, TelliHealth will be led by longtime healthcare technology leader, Asif Ahmad.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TelliHealth, the newly rebranded entity resulting from the merger of Accuhealth and Signallamp Health , is pleased to announce the appointment of Asif Ahmad as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member. This strategic consolidation aims to enhance the delivery of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM) services across the healthcare continuum serving clients and their patients nationally.

Asif Ahmad brings over two decades of leadership experience in the healthcare and technology sectors. His extensive background includes serving as CEO of Lucid Health, Dimensional Dental and Anthelio Healthcare Solutions and senior executive positions at McKesson Corporation, Duke University Medical Center and The Ohio State University Health System. Asif's broadly recognized expertise integrating technology with healthcare services positions him to lead TelliHealth in its mission to provide highly effective patient-centered remote care solutions.

"I am delighted to be able to work with the amazing team at TelliHealth to make a positive impact in the lives of our patients, keeping them healthy at home and avoiding unnecessary hospitalizations and ER visits. The future of healthcare delivery lies in managing patients intelligently and proactively at home to help slow the progression of chronic illnesses. Partnering with physician practices and hospitals, TelliHealth's proprietary technology platform coupled with our dedicated clinical teams is shaping the way remote care should be delivered with a focus on superior patient outcomes," said Asif Ahmad .

Chris Schmaltz - New Executive Chairman

Chris Schmaltz , transitioning from Interim CEO to Executive Chairman of TelliHealth with the hiring of Mr. Ahmad, commented, "I am excited to welcome Asif to our organization. Transitioning back to the chairman role, I will be able to support Asif in ensuring continuity, advancing our company's vision and empowering new leadership to seize emerging opportunities."

Ankur Rathi - Partner at Sunstone Partners

Ankur Rathi remarked, "TelliHealth represents a significant advancement in remote healthcare services. With Asif Ahmad's extensive leadership experience and vision, we are confident that TelliHealth will set new standards in intelligent patient-centered remote care, enhancing accessibility and outcomes for patients nationwide."

About TelliHealth

TelliHealth is a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and chronic care management solutions, formed through the merger of Accuhealth Tech and Signallamp Health. By leveraging advanced technology and clinical expertise, TelliHealth delivers intelligent, integrated healthcare services that enhance patient engagement and improve health outcomes. For more information about TelliHealth and its services, visit news.TelliHealth.com

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that invests in AI- and Technology-enabled services and software companies. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's "Founder-Friendly Investors" list in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com .

SOURCE Telli Health LLC