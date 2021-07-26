Accuhealth Selects Telli Health to Supply Connected Devices for Its Industry Leading Remote Patient Monitoring Program

MCALLEN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuhealth today announced that following rigorous testing of devices in the marketplace, Telli Health has been selected to supply blood pressure monitors, blood glucose meters, and pulse oximeters to Accuhealth patients and providers. Accuhealth tested all devices and determined that Telli Health's devices are significantly more accurate and easier to use.

Accuhealth Remote Patient Monitoring

The plug-and-play, cellular-enabled blood pressure, blood glucose and pulse oximeter devices will be used by patients to take readings from home that are automatically uploaded directly into their existing patient records at their doctors clinic.

Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, "We want to forge ahead with a company that has well thought out devices, and we are very pleased that after much testing, Telli Health's high-quality devices are what we plan to offer our customers. Remote healthcare is a $30 billion industry, one that often sees issues with accuracy of devices in the marketplace, as we found in our testing phase. Telli Health came through with a solid record of accuracy, reliability, and ease of use in its connected care devices. We switched to Telli Health to differentiate ourselves from other RPM vendors, who tend to rely on a handful of other device manufacturers in the marketplace."

Accuhealth sees Telli Health devices and network connectivity as the premier partner in the U.S. With negotiated access to top network providers, Telli Health guarantees the best coverage possible, allowing Accuhealth patients and providers to receive the highest quality care in even the most remote locations across the country. Telli Health Sales Executive Jeff Bartzen commented, "Our vision is for connected care devices to be as ubiquitous and easy to use as everyday household appliances. To that end, after years of development, we are pleased to offer our partners Telli Health's robust and expanding suite of products."

Accuhealth is a healthcare technology company that provides clinics and enterprises a turn-key remote patient monitoring solution, including all hardware, software, and first-line 24/7 clinical monitoring. With access to real-time vital information, physicians improve outcomes, increase patient satisfaction, reduce costs for payers, and increase revenue for clinics. Accuhealth made remote monitoring simple and easy for providers, their patients and clinical staff, allowing them to see vital information and better manage health outcomes. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

