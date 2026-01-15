Accuity Delivers $800M+ in Cash Benefit to Clients in 2025

AI-first clinical intelligence and revenue integrity partner expands enterprise adoption of Amplifi, Signs Largest Single Contract Volume in Company History

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity, an AI-driven clinical intelligence and revenue integrity partner for leading health systems, today announced its 2025 results, reporting more than $800 million in cash benefits delivered to clients and securing the largest client contract in the company's history. Entering its 10th year, Accuity strengthened its position as a clinically governed AI leader by expanding enterprise adoption of its Amplifi platform, increasing automation in critical revenue integrity workflows, and consistently delivering the greatest net benefit to clients.

Health systems continue to face persistent financial pressure, heightened performance scrutiny, and growing demand for responsible, effective AI. Against this backdrop, Accuity's clinically governed model — which combines advanced technology with physician-led clinical coding expertise — enables hospitals to capture the full value of the care they deliver while reinforcing documentation and coding accuracy, compliance, and quality reporting.

"Our clients continue to tell us we deliver the greatest net benefit and 2025 was no exception," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "On the verge of our 10th anniversary of delivering remarkable financial results for our clients, Accuity continues to innovate with purpose, broaden our zone of impact, and expand our client partnerships in an increasingly competitive market."

2025 Results and Momentum

Accuity's year was defined by enterprise-scale outcomes, including:

$800 million+ cash benefit delivered to clients

$4-6 million cash benefit per 10,000 DRG-based inpatient discharges

12 new client partnerships

Signed largest single contract volume in company history

Clients include four of the top ten U.S. health systems

1.8M inpatient charts reviewed

1.5% final DRG assignment final denial rate on charts reviewed

94% client retention

805,000 charts reviewed via Amplifi — a 340% increase year-over-year

Enterprise clients increasingly adopted Accuity's clinically governed AI to strengthen financial integrity, ensure accurate representation of clinical acuity, and reduce the financial losses associated with overlooked documentation and coding opportunities, what they call the "Silent Payer Discount."

Amplifi Platform Acceleration

Amplifi, Accuity's AI-first clinical intelligence platform, saw significant expansion in 2025 as health systems sought more consistent, scalable methods for strengthening documentation and coding before billing. The platform's capabilities continue to advance, with enhancements including client and diagnosis-specific query workflows, advanced claim billing logic, OCR-driven denial letter ingestion for streamlined appeals, expanded audit processes, and new on-demand reporting options.

"Health systems are under increasing pressure to achieve accuracy, efficiency, and transparency across their revenue cycles," said Candice Daszewski, Chief Client Officer. "This year, Amplifi truly became part of our clients' operational infrastructure — improving consistency, strengthening compliance, and enabling clinicians and coding teams to work with greater clarity and confidence."

