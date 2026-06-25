Accuity Names Gary Basra Chief Technology Officer to Scale the Platform Behind Its Physician-Governed AI

Veteran healthcare technology leader joins Accuity to advance its AI-enabled chart review

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity, an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner for leading health systems, has named Gary Basra Chief Technology Officer. He will lead technology strategy and platform engineering as the company advances the AI engine behind its physician-governed model, supporting health systems navigating tightening reimbursement and intensifying regulatory oversight.

Basra joins Accuity with more than 20 years of technology leadership across healthcare and revenue cycle management. Before joining Accuity, he served as Chief Technology Officer at ParetoHealth, where he built and scaled core technology, data, automation, and engineering capabilities through a period of significant growth. Earlier, as Chief Technology Officer at Global Care Analytics, he helped build a machine learning-enabled revenue cycle analytics platform for payer-provider transaction analysis and asset recovery, and developed related intellectual property during his work in healthcare technology. His experience includes scaling technology organizations in PE-backed environments, building AI and data platforms, and partnering with executive teams and boards to connect technology investment to measurable business outcomes.

In his new role, Basra will lead Accuity's technology strategy, platform engineering, AI enablement, data capabilities, and delivery execution as the company continues advancing Amplifi, its physician-governed AI engine.

"Gary brings a rare combination of deep technical leadership and a proven record of building AI-enabled platforms in healthcare," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "As demand for our model grows, his leadership ensures our technology keeps pace while our physicians remain the final interpretive authority."

Amplifi reviewed 805,000 charts last year, a 340% increase year over year, and is trained on more than 7 million inpatient charts. Basra's focus on resilient technology and disciplined engineering execution will support that momentum as Accuity continues expanding across the more than 400 hospitals it serves.

"Accuity has built something important in healthcare AI: technology that extends expert clinical judgment rather than trying to replace it," said Basra. "My focus is on scaling platforms that remain accurate, defensible, and operationally useful at high volumes, so health systems can trust that the care they deliver is fully reflected in the coded record."

About Accuity

Accuity is an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner that helps hospitals capture the full value of the care they deliver.

Combining proprietary Amplifi AI technology with physician, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle experts, Accuity reviews every inpatient chart before billing. Documentation gaps and clinically driven coding opportunities are captured compliantly, ensuring the administrative record reflects the clinical reality.

The company's proven, hybrid approach of physician-governed AI delivers an average of $4 to $6 million per 10,000 discharges and improves patient quality metrics such as Case Mix Index, CC/MCC capture, and Severity of Illness/Risk of Mortality. Accuity delivers clinical clarity today and builds the foundation for sustained financial resilience tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.accuityhealthcare.com

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Accuity