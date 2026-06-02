Accuity Names Hannah Hartung Chief Operating Officer to Drive Operational Scale and Performance

Healthcare operations leader with more than a decade of managed care and clinical operations experience joins Accuity to support continued growth.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity, an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner for leading health systems, has named Hannah Hartung Chief, Operating Officer. She will lead the company's operational strategy and execution across delivery functions, driving scalable performance as Accuity continues expanding its partnerships with health systems nationwide.

Hartung joins Accuity from Centene Corporation, where she served as Vice President of Population Health Clinical Operations for Medicare and Duals. Prior to Centene, she held progressive leadership roles at Evolent Health, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations, and at Magellan Health, where she advanced from Clinical Operations Manager to Vice President over nearly seven years. Her career spans utilization management, care management, population health, and large-scale operational transformation.

In her new role, Hartung will focus on building the operational infrastructure to support Accuity's continued expansion, ensuring the company can scale its model, a physician-governed AI engine coupled with expert physician and coder review, helping hospitals capture the revenue they earned while building the foundation for sustained accuracy and innovation tomorrow, without compromising the clinical rigor that differentiates it in the market.

"Hannah started her career treating patients, and that clinical lens has shaped how she approaches operations at every level since," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "She knows how to grow a team without losing what makes it work, and that's exactly the kind of leadership Accuity needs right now."

Hartung began her career as a physical therapist before pivoting into managed care operations. She holds a doctorate degree in physical therapy.

"Accuity's model works because it brings clinical expertise and operational discipline together in a way that most organizations only claim to," said Hartung. "I'm excited to lead the operations team and ensure we continue delivering the quality and consistency our health system partners rely on as we scale."

About Accuity

Accuity is an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner that helps hospitals capture the full value of the care they deliver.

Combining proprietary Amplifi AI technology with physician, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle experts, Accuity reviews every inpatient chart before billing. Documentation gaps and clinically driven coding opportunities are captured compliantly, ensuring the administrative record reflects the clinical reality.

The company's proven, hybrid approach of physician-governed AI delivers an average of $4–$6 million per 10,000 discharges and improves patient quality metrics such as Case Mix Index, CC/MCC capture, and Severity of Illness/Risk of Mortality. Accuity delivers clinical clarity today and builds the foundation for sustained financial resilience tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.accuityhealthcare.com

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SOURCE Accuity