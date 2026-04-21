Accuity Named Winner in 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for Advancing Responsible AI in Healthcare

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuity, an AI-driven clinical intelligence and revenue integrity partner for leading health systems, has been named a winner in the Health category of the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The awards honor organizations across industries that are advancing AI in ways that improve real-world outcomes and contribute to broader societal progress.

The selection speaks to Accuity's approach to physician-governed AI in healthcare. In practice, that means clinical reality is accurately captured in the data used for reimbursement and quality measurement.

Closing the Gap Between Care and Data

In inpatient care, important clinical nuance is lost if medical documentation is incorrectly translated into coded data used for reimbursement and performance measurement. This often appears as understated patient severity and performance metrics that do not fully reflect the complexity of care delivered.

Accuity solves this problem by reviewing the complete inpatient chart after discharge, when the full clinical picture is available. At the center of this model is Amplifi, Accuity's physician-governed AI engine trained on millions of physician-reviewed, payer-adjudicated inpatient charts. Amplifi analyzes both structured and unstructured clinical data across the chart and highlights where clinical reality may not be fully represented.

Accuity physicians then independently interpret those signals and apply the most accurate clinical–coding outcome directly within the client's system, ensuring results remain consistent, compliant, and defensible.

Designed for Accuracy, Not Only Automation

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate how AI can be used thoughtfully to address meaningful challenges and deliver measurable impact. Accuity's model reflects that standard by prioritizing accuracy and defensibility while operating entirely within existing hospital workflows, without adding burden to clinical, CDI, or coding teams.

"Healthcare organizations need confidence that their data accurately reflects the care they deliver," said Todd Van Meter, CEO of Accuity. "This award reinforces the importance of an approach where AI is governed by clinical expertise and grounded in real-world outcomes. That's what ensures results are accurate, defensible, and sustainable over time."

To date, Accuity has reviewed more than 7 million inpatient charts and delivered $3.3 billion in incremental revenue to clients. In 2025 alone, the company delivered more than $800 million in cash benefit while reviewing 1.8 million inpatient charts. Accuity supports more than 65 health systems and 450 hospitals nationwide with a team of more than 200 physicians across 19 subspecialties, alongside hundreds of clinical and operational experts.

For more information about the Business Intelligence Group and its awards program, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/.

About Accuity

Accuity is an AI-driven clinical revenue integrity partner that helps hospitals capture the full value of the care they deliver.

Combining proprietary Amplifi AI technology with physician, coding, CDI, and revenue cycle experts, Accuity reviews every inpatient chart before billing. Documentation gaps and clinically driven coding opportunities are captured compliantly, ensuring the administrative record reflects the clinical reality.

The company's proven, hybrid approach of physician-governed AI delivers an average of $4–$6 million per 10,000 discharges and improves patient quality metrics such as Case Mix Index, CC/MCC capture, and Severity of Illness/Risk of Mortality. Accuity delivers clinical clarity today and builds the foundation for sustained financial resilience tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.accuityhealthcare.com

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SOURCE Accuity