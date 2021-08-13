Accumed Radial - Pleased to Announce the Addition of William Starling to Board of Directors

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accumed Radial is pleased to announce renowned entrepreneur and venture capitalist William (Bill) N. Starling has become an investor and joined the Accumed Radial Board of Directors.

Starling is managing Director of Synergy Life Science Partners, LP, a $143 million Venture Capital Partnership and Chief Executive Officer of Synecor, LLC (Synecor), a business generator of new Life Science companies based in Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina. In addition to and among William Starling's many achievements, Starling was a co-founder of Ventritex, which was later acquired by St. Jude/Abbott after completion of its IPO. He was on the founding team of Advanced Cardiovascular Systems, which was acquired by Lilly/Guidant/Abbott, and was former President & CEO of Cardiac Pathways, which was acquired by Boston Scientific following completion of its IPO. He has raised over $280 million in private and public capital. The startup companies he co-founded represent over $4 billion in annual revenues today.

"Accumed Radial Systems warmly welcomes Bill Starling to our Board of Directors," said Patrick O'Neill, Chairman of the Board. "Bill is a pioneer in helping companies like Accumed Radial, significantly improve the human condition through advances in the treatment of heart disease. Bill's wisdom and guidance will be immensely helpful to our company."

William O'Neill, Founder of Accumed Radial, said "As a cardiology pioneer, I am particularly honored to have one of the founders of the cardiology device industry joining the Accumed Radial Board. Bill Starling's vast knowledge and insight into this industry is a huge asset to Accumed Radial as we develop new, useful, innovative cardiac devices."

"I am very pleased to join the Accumed Radial team as an investor and Board member," said William Starling. "Dr. William O'Neill's personal contributions to the interventional cardiology/structural heart field are second to none and I am looking forward to helping Accumed Radial as we develop and commercialize more novel technologies for today's and tomorrow's cardiology marketplace."

About Accumed Radial

Accumed Radial designs and develops medical devices for interventional cardiology; a medical specialty that treats heart disease. Accumed Radial is developing a portfolio of near-term devices that are desired and needed by interventional cardiologists to improve clinical outcomes. Accumed Radial strives to develop devices that are innovative, patented, have low-or-no competition, and have easier/simpler FDA regulatory requirements. Accumed Radial plans to take product ideas all the way to market launch, while also actively working on other business options for our products such as partnerships and license agreements.

