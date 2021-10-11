Accupac Names Chad Holzer as Its New CEO

Mr. Holzer brings to Accupac extensive experience in numerous senior management roles across a range of industries, including specialty chemicals, packaging printing, and power generation. He joins Accupac after having spent four years at the Flint Group, where he has most recently served as the Business President of the Image Transfer Technologies division, and was also a member of Flint's Executive Management Team. At Flint, Mr. Holzer was responsible for the business unit selling engineered materials and chemicals used in a variety of printing technologies for the packaging industry. Prior to the Flint Group, Mr. Holzer held several positions of increasing responsibility with the Dow Chemical Company for over eight years. Chad's last role at Dow was Global Business Director for the Home and Personal Care Solutions business that supplied ingredients and formulation expertise to many global Consumer Packaged Goods companies. An engineer by training, Mr. Holzer began his career at PSEG Power, leading plants and engineering functions for five years.

Mr. Holzer received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University.

Willson Ropp, Accupac's Executive Chairman, said, "We are thrilled that Chad has joined Accupac as our new CEO. He brings to our company an extraordinary amount of relevant industry experience. His reputation as a people- and customer-centered business leader will help advance Accupac's transformation into one of the premier contract manufacturing platforms in the U.S. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Chad and the company's leadership team to continue its exciting growth trajectory."

"Accupac is an outstanding company," said Mr. Holzer. "I am very much looking forward to joining the talented team at Accupac and believe the company's future is very bright. Our relentless focus on quality and customer service is the foundation upon which Accupac will continue to build the business. I am honored to step in and help steer the journey."

Daniel Ilundain, a Partner of Palladium and Board Member of the company, added, "We are very excited to have Chad Holzer as Accupac's new CEO. Palladium will continue to invest in building the Accupac team and helping the company expand its capacity to support the growth of its customers and meet the extraordinary demand for its services, as well as looking for accretive M&A opportunities." Palladium acquired Accupac in January 2020.

About Accupac, LLC

Accupac, Inc., headquartered in Mainland, PA, is a U.S. provider of outsourced manufacturing and packaging solutions to pharmaceutical and over-the-counter (OTC) personal care product manufacturers. Founded in 1974, the company is a specialist in liquid topical and oral care products, including skin creams, toothpastes, moisturizing lotions, mouthwash and other personal care products, many of which require FDA approval. The company has differentiated production and testing capabilities that lead to industry-leading quality assurance. The company operates two manufacturing facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region, and employs almost 1,000 people.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 38 platform investments and 142 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

