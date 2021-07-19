Accura Scan Aims To Aid Banks, FI's, Telcos With Realtime ID Forgery Detection

MUMBAI, India, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Accura Scan, a B2B solution provider, is aiming to support the baking, financial and telecom sectors with its recently launched ID Forgery Detection for real-time document authentication.

The company also plans to enter in a full fledged manner into the US and EU market with its ID verification and KYC solution for mitigating online ID fraud.

Yasin Patel - CEO, Accura Scan - said: "We expect to target Banks, FI's and Telecom sector with realtime ID Forgery Detection, Accura also plans to scale up in US, Europe and APAC with full force with its ID Verification solution."

"With rolling our KYC product three years ago, we had a demand from our customers to have a realtime ID Forgery Detection in place where document authentication becomes easy and can be verified in realtime. Adding that now, the company has a lot of traction from over 120 countries and is hoping to make partnerships globally."



"In the wake of global pandemic, there was a need for the banks and financial institutes to redefine themselves as digital disruption was ubiquitous. Accura Scan's KYC solution program makes a perfect fit for such financial schools that require security measures to prevent digital fraud or crimes in todays virtual world," he added

Accura Scan is a Fintech and Regtech AI-based Global User Verification Company whose powerful User On boarding Solution with No Code AI Platform, API, and SDK technology blends seamlessly with all operating systems and especially designed to reduce transaction friction. Its AI and Machine Learning innovation confirm the User and records in Real-Time, Remotely. Also it offers an innovative Digital KYC with a Robust OCR, Face biometrics and Video KYC environment that effortlessly blends with any given technology to serve you with user authentication at the highest levels swiftly with the feature-rich ID card scanning. It offers a proven real-time solution to aid in fraud prevention through identity authentication and scanning services, balancing user experience while reducing online challenges like ID forgery. It caters to financial institutions of all sizes.

SOURCE Accura Scan