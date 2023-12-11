Accura Scan Presents Robust Digital KYC & User Verification for American Banks & Telecoms

News provided by

Accura Scan

11 Dec, 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the digital age, the need for robust and reliable identity verification solutions is paramount, especially for industries such as banking and telecommunications. Accura Scan, a leader in digital KYC, identity verification, and customer onboarding, presents a comprehensive suite of services that cater to this critical requirement. With its cutting-edge ID Scanning solution, which includes OCR, MRZ, and NFC Verification, Accura Scan ensures a seamless and secure verification process.

iBeta Level 2 Compliant Liveness Check Solution and contactless Fingerprint biometrics without any hardware device are just a few of the innovative offerings from Accura Scan that set it apart in the market. As one of the few companies in the world to achieve iBeta Level 2 compliance, and with certifications from NIST and GDPR, Accura Scan is compliant with highest standards of data protection and security. 

The benefits of Accura Scan's technology are manifold. For American banks and telecom companies, the Facial Biometrics Authentication offers a dual layer of security, ensuring that the person presenting an identity is the legitimate owner and is physically present during the transaction. This technology is crucial in preventing fraud and maintaining compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. 

In terms of use cases, Accura Scan's technology is versatile and applicable across various scenarios. From Fraud Prevention to Compliances, Account Opening to Age Verification, and Investor Verification to Customer Onboarding, Accura Scan's suite of solutions addresses the diverse needs of the industries it serves. The technology is particularly beneficial for sectors like Banking, Finance, Gaming, Dating apps, Telecommunication, Travel, Insurance, and Hospitality

For industries looking to onboard customers without the risk of fraud, Accura Scan's technology is a game-changer. The company's commitment to innovation and compliance is evident in its extensive list of satisfied customers, which includes prominent names like Ahli Bank, Bank Nizwa, Batelco, STC, Oney Bank, Panamax Inc, Gulf Bank, Deem Finance, and the Commercial Bank of Dubai, among others. 

In conclusion, Accura Scan's robust digital KYC and user verification solutions are transforming the way American banks and telecom companies approach identity verification. With its unparalleled compliance, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Accura Scan is poised to lead the charge in securing digital transactions and fostering trust in an increasingly connected world. 

