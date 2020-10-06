Accurate Background Appoints Dan Shoemaker Senior Vice President of Business Development

"I am thrilled to have Dan join our executive team; his leadership in driving our acquisition of the Career Builder Employment Screening business was invaluable, and his deep industry knowledge and connections will serve us well in this newly created role," said Dowd. "Dan will be instrumental as we continue to identify opportunities to grow our business through strategic partnerships that deepen and extend our market footprint."

Shoemaker joins Accurate with considerable background screening experience. Before joining Accurate, Shoemaker served as CEO of PeopleFacts/Universal Background Screening, an SNH Capital Partners portfolio company, where he was responsible for significant revenue growth, integrated two acquisitions, built the management team, and drove organic growth. Shoemaker also served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at SNH Capital Partners, responsible for mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and strategic planning. Prior to SNH, Shoemaker spent six years at HireRight serving as Managing Director, Americas, responsible for customers and growth in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, and Senior Managing Director, EMEA, and APAC, where he helped to build and expand HireRight's London-based international business. Previously, Shoemaker served in various roles at government security and risk management firm, USIS, including the investigations business unit director, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, and government affairs. Shoemaker holds a Bachelor of Arts in Geography from Virginia Tech and an MBA from The McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

"I look forward to quickly engaging with existing and potential partners to extend Accurate's reach in the employment screening market," said Shoemaker. "Accurate's unique blend of automation and customer service has set a high bar for background check providers, and I am proud to work alongside Tim and the executive team to grow the business."

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

