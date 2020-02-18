Accurate Background Appoints David Wheeler as Chief Legal Counsel

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, automated workforce screening solutions, today announced that it has appointed David Wheeler as Chief Legal Counsel, reporting directly to Accurate President and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Dowd.

"We are poised to grow our global leadership position in the employment screening market as we expand our services, deepen customer relationships and continue to attract top talent to move our business forward," said Dowd. "David is a highly skilled lawyer with a proven track record who knows our business and team well. We are fortunate to have him on board as a member of our executive leadership team."

Wheeler joins Accurate from Latham & Watkins LLP, where he worked as Accurate's outside corporate legal counsel for the past four years. Latham & Watkins is one of the world's largest law firms and is ranked as the fifth most prestigious law firm in the United States, according to Vault Rankings for 2020. He spent the last 13 years in the firm's corporate department, focused primarily on mergers and acquisitions, corporate and securities law and general company representation. Prior to joining Latham & Watkins, he served as executive vice president and general counsel at Fuse Mobile, Inc., a venture-backed retail wireless company.

"The team at Accurate is reshaping the employment screening market with its highly innovative, comprehensive service offerings," said Wheeler. "As the company continues to grow, I look forward to partnering with Accurate's senior leaders and supporting their efforts with my legal experience and background."

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com .

