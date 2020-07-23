Accurate Background Completes Workday Certified Integration

IRVINE, Calif, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and Form I-9 verifications, and a Workday Select software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. Accurate Background provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with Accurate's complete portfolio of employment screening services.

"As an industry leader in background screening, we are thrilled to combine our strengths with Workday, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and HR, to provide our mutual customers with an integration to manage candidates through the hiring process, including background check ordering, processing, and reporting," said Damian Villegas, chief sales officer, Accurate Background. "By partnering with Workday, we can help our clients save time, improve hiring compliance, and enhance the quality of hires."

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application, which helps organizations manage the entire recruiting lifecycle in one system. Through this integration, employers can use Workday Recruiting to order Accurate background checks, drug and health screenings, driving history, Form I-9 and E-Verify verifications, and other critical screening services. This integration is already being used by companies like Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

"The integration between Accurate and Workday offers a streamlined, single sign-on process for our Talent Operations team to request, monitor, and view any candidate's status in the pre-employment screening process," said Lauren Scott, team leader, Talent Acquisition, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. "The visibility we now have through a single system with Workday offers significant time savings for the team and ensures we are managing candidates through the process as expeditiously as possible."

To learn more about Accurate's products and services, visit www.accurate.com/employment-screening/.

About Accurate Background

Accurate Background is a trusted provider of automated workforce screening. U.S. and international clients across all industries, from emerging businesses to Fortune 500 companies, rely on their compliant solutions. Accurate Background is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association and has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and the Workforce Hotlist. To learn more, visit accurate.com.

SOURCE Accurate Background

Related Links

accurate.com

