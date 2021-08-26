Accurate Background Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List for the Seventh Time

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, a leading provider of compliant, background checks, drug and health screening and Form I-9 verifications, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Accurate's 2021 ranking marks the organization's seventh time on the list and reinforces its Hall of Fame member designation, marked by the company's five consecutive years on the list from 2014 through 2018.

This year, Accurate moved up the list to No. 3,024, from its No. 4,622 position last year, attributing accelerated growth from strategic investments and successfully scaling the business to serve more customers.

"In a tumultuous year for businesses, Accurate has been successful in serving as a stable resource, consistently supporting the employment screening process with a comprehensive and innovative service portfolio," said Tim Dowd, CEO, Accurate Background. "Our recognition by Inc. and improved ranking on this year's list is a direct reflection of our efforts to scale our business to support a broad array of customers and accelerate our growth through strategic investments."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

