Accurate Personnel Bringing Hundreds of Jobs to Richmond Area

RUTHER GLEN, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that will drive hundreds of employment opportunities to a growing community and help serve nationally recognized clients, staffing industry leader Accurate Personnel is excited to announce plans to open a new branch office and onsite distribution center in the greater Richmond, VA market later this year.

The proposed expansions would bring over 250 employment opportunities, ranging from upper management roles to entry level positions, to an area desperately in need of additional high-quality jobs.

Accurate Personnel and Richmond, VA

CEO Robert Migliore is leading the development efforts in the Richmond/Caroline County, VA area and he is thrilled that his team is in the position to make a positive impact on a new community while simultaneously helping his clients grow.

"It is exciting to be in a position, once again, to help bring resources and opportunity to a new region," said Migliore. "With over 250 openings to fill, that's a large portion of the community that we can potentially impact while also serving our clients. It is a winning formula for everybody involved."

Based in the suburbs of Chicago, IL, Accurate is a family-owned staffing company founded in 1978 and has been experiencing tremendous growth throughout the past two decades. As a result, the reach of the organization has expanded from what was initially focused on the northern Illinois region to become a nationwide network of locations in the present day.

While it celebrates its 45th anniversary in business in 2023, the executive leadership team is currently deep in the advanced planning phases of the Richmond, VA expansion project. Key personnel and business collateral in the area has already been secured with additional hires yet to come.

"We're going to see some continued investment in new technologies and new ways for our staff to operate," says Migliore. "Focusing on our associates and focusing on our clients."

If all continues to go according to schedule, the expectation is to begin hiring en mass by mid-to-late June.

Jobs that will be brought into the area will present all demographics and skill levels with opportunities in a variety of logistic, distribution, and warehouse focused roles. Several of the key contributors are expected to be brought on by the end of the spring season.

"Things are going to start moving quickly on the hiring side soon," said Accurate COO Mike Savarese. "We are actively conducting interviews for a handful of these roles and by the early summer months we will be hiring dozens of people each week."

As the company's hiring campaign commences, residents of Ruther Glen in Caroline County, VA will be among the first to benefit. The onsite location in the rural community will host over 250 jobs that offer a wide variety of schedules and truly range from entry work to management roles sure to provide career changing opportunities to individuals in the region.

